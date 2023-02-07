ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Billings Local emergency response during Chinese balloon in MT impressive

The emergency response system including the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings International Airport clearly want the safety of its citizens. When the Billings Logan airspace had been officially closed down by the FAA, I called all emergency responders and they all got back to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Police start new drone program

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department started a new drone program to document crime scenes and help keep officers safe. The drones can also be used for search and rescue situations. Lt. Shane Shelden said they bought five drones last November with drug forfeiture money: three Mavic 3 drones...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

New exoskeleton technology helps Billings man walk again.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two weeks ago, Matt Jodsaas was admitted to the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana (RHOM) from Billings Clinic, unable to stand on his own, but today, with the help of a wearable robotic exoskeleton, Jodsaas is back on his feet. When Jodsass was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome at...
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park

Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

UM law school students free innocent man

MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
MISSOULA, MT
94.3 Lite FM

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Fire damages structure on 2nd St. W. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure caught on fire in the 500 block of Second Street West in Billings just after midnight Thursday. A release from the Billings Fire Department said there were people occupying the structure, but there were no injuries nor deaths due to the fire. Property damages are...
BILLINGS, MT

