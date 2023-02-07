Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Related
Have a Billings address? Booking some local hotels may be an issue
While some hotels have a policy in place and show a sign on the front door stating they will no longer book local residents, other hotels practice heavy caution who they book to.
City demands owner fix dilapidated Colonial apartments or demolish them
The citation was filed on Jan. 27 after code enforcement officers spent months trying to contact and work with owner John Skauge on issues plaguing the property at 223 S. 27th St.
KULR8
Brewer Dental Center will donate $100k in free dental services on Saturday
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Dental care can be expensive and let's face it, a little scary... Brewer Dental Center wants to change that by donating $100,000 in free dental service to members of the Billings community Saturday. Dr. Russell Homer says, in past years they've seen as many as 500 people...
Lenette Kosovich, CEO of Rimrock Foundation, to step down at end of year
Lenette Kosovich, CEO of Billings-based treatment facility Rimrock Foundation, announced Tuesday she's retiring at the end of the year.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Local emergency response during Chinese balloon in MT impressive
The emergency response system including the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings International Airport clearly want the safety of its citizens. When the Billings Logan airspace had been officially closed down by the FAA, I called all emergency responders and they all got back to...
Yelp Says These Are The Three BEST Restaurants in Billings, MT
Yelp announced their Top 100 BEST places to eat in the entire United States recently, and it caught my eye that not ONE Montana restaurant was included! This must be rigged somehow. In Billings alone, we have food so good that you'll wanna "Slap Yo Mama!". Since Yelp doesn't think...
Billings West High School Will Get These Detectors, But Not Metal Detectors?
So it has come to our attention that West High School will now be installing vape detectors in their school bathrooms. The reasons are obvious, to prevent kids from vaping during school, which is illegal by the way. It's an effort to make sure the rules are followed and protect other kids too who may be affected by the vaping fumes.
Montana, Can We Work on Cleaning This Infested Roadway Near Billings?
So what is the dirtiest, most garbage-infested road that you pass every day?. I got to tell ya, Highway 87 heading to Roundup has to be one of the worst. I travel on that road all the time and every day it gets worse. Not just small garbage either; we're talking huge pieces of plastic, paper, and cardboard litter that highway.
KULR8
Billings Police start new drone program
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department started a new drone program to document crime scenes and help keep officers safe. The drones can also be used for search and rescue situations. Lt. Shane Shelden said they bought five drones last November with drug forfeiture money: three Mavic 3 drones...
Billings artist turns last-minute wedding decoration into small business success
Next thing she knew, the skulls she had painted for her wedding in September 2022 had caught peoples attention.
KULR8
New exoskeleton technology helps Billings man walk again.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two weeks ago, Matt Jodsaas was admitted to the Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana (RHOM) from Billings Clinic, unable to stand on his own, but today, with the help of a wearable robotic exoskeleton, Jodsaas is back on his feet. When Jodsass was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome at...
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
Billings church with missionaries in Turkey devastated by earthquake news
Faith Chapel had multiple missionaries in Turkey when the earthquakes struck. Luckily, they're all okay--but that isn't the case for thousands of others.
When Driving To Bridger Bowl At 7am Is Too Late To Park
Slow moving traffic lines heading up Bridger Canyon is nothing new on powder days. God help you if you're driving up on a weekend powder day. Your chances of getting a place to park and enjoy your day of skiing are dwindling. There ARE things we can do to alleviate the parking issue, but my faith is not that high.
KULR8
'You have to completely let go of that life:' STAR Treatment Court to hold graduation
BILLINGS, Mont. - The STAR Treatment Court will graduate three people on Thursday, February 9. STAR stands for Sobriety, Treatment, Accountability and Recovery. Graduates completed approximately 18 months with the court. Graduate Jessica Warren said she initially fought against being told what to do, but life is so much better...
explorebigsky.com
UM law school students free innocent man
MISSOULA—As part of their studies at the University of Montana, students in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law get hands-on experience working for clinics practicing law in a variety of fields. For most, these clinics provide valuable experience in the legal arena, but for some they become transformative, sparking a passion they will carry well into their future careers.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
KULR8
Fire damages structure on 2nd St. W. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure caught on fire in the 500 block of Second Street West in Billings just after midnight Thursday. A release from the Billings Fire Department said there were people occupying the structure, but there were no injuries nor deaths due to the fire. Property damages are...
Billings girl recovering from gunshot wound, family asks for community's help
“She’s really fighting to talk, she’s really fighting. She wants to get up and walk and she wants to do all of these things,” said Rides Horse.
NBCMontana
1 woman injured, 1 man arrested during Yellowstone County stabbing incident
MISSOULA, Mont. — One woman has been injured and a man arrested in a stabbing incident in Billings Wednesday evening. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of Garden Avenue at 11 p.m. On scene, deputies found an adult...
Comments / 0