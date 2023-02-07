ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, KY

Louisville woman facing multiple charges after unlawfully entering JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was arrested after unlawfully entering a Jefferson County Public School and threatening elementary school staff. According to JCPS Police, 31-year-old Jamescha Whiteside's actions caused Rutherford Elementary School to go on full lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Officials said Whiteside bypassed the school's security procedures and...
Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood. Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.
Victim helps Shively Police catch hit and run suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly crashed into another car and then hit a person while trying to drive away Wednesday night. Court documents showed Walter Hawkins hit a car at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane in the Shively neighborhood. Shively...
LMPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting officer with reported stolen vehicle, leading police on pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
LMPD arrests 16-year-old in connection to November murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a November 2022 murder in Fairdale. He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the first degree. LMPD...
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound at the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's California neighborhood on Thursday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
Police: Two people shot in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people...
I-65 South lanes reopens Thursday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials announced the immediate closures of the left and center lanes of I-65 South, in an area known as "hospital curve," on Thursday morning. The lanes were closed due to "emergency repairs" being made to the bridge deck over Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
