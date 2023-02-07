Read full article on original website
Louisville woman facing multiple charges after unlawfully entering JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was arrested after unlawfully entering a Jefferson County Public School and threatening elementary school staff. According to JCPS Police, 31-year-old Jamescha Whiteside's actions caused Rutherford Elementary School to go on full lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Officials said Whiteside bypassed the school's security procedures and...
Officers arrest man accused of assaulting student in high school gym
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Moore High School basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student Tuesday evening. According to Jefferson County Public Schools Richard Gatewood was taken into custody Wednesday morning. The arrest citation shows Gatewood got into an argument with a student who is also his...
Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood. Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.
Victim helps Shively Police catch hit and run suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly crashed into another car and then hit a person while trying to drive away Wednesday night. Court documents showed Walter Hawkins hit a car at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane in the Shively neighborhood. Shively...
Man charged after allegedly attempting to get on Louisville school playground with syringes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A houseless man has been charged after allegedly attempting to get on a Louisville school playground with syringes. According to an arrest citation, 51-year-old Mark Williamson was seen on the property of J.B. Atkinson Elementary School trying to gain entry to the playground by a locked gate while children were playing outside.
LMPD: Man arrested after nearly hitting officer with reported stolen vehicle, leading police on pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
Indiana man leads officers on miles-long chase, damages police vehicle
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is in police custody after leading officers on a miles-long chase and then damaging a K-9 patrol vehicle. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Steven Heath, 34, was traveling on State Road 362 in Nabb, Indiana at a high rate of speed.
Police: Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to Shively Police, 59-year-old Walter Hawkins struck a man who was sitting on a bench at the TARC stop at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
LMPD arrests 16-year-old in connection to November murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when WHAS11 first reported on this. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a November 2022 murder in Fairdale. He has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and robbery in the first degree. LMPD...
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound at the hospital after a shooting in Louisville's California neighborhood on Thursday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, according to an LMPD press release. Officers...
LMPD investigating after woman dies in collision near Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-vehicle collision in southwest Louisville on Thursday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a vehicle collision on Greenbelt Highway at Johnsontown Road, according to an LMPD press release. Investigators believe the...
Officials: 2 Louisville students struck by driver outside high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville high school students are recovering after being struck by a driver while trying to get to school early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, two students, believed to be about 15 or 16, were hit by a driver outside Moore High School in the 6400 block of Outer Loop.
Kentucky man dies in hospital after car crash in January
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash from Jan. 17. Police say it happened on LaGrange Road in Pewee Valley. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 62-year-old Rodger Jones died Saturday afternoon at the UofL Hospital. Jones' cause of death is from blunt force injuries...
Transgender woman killed in shooting outside JBS plant in Butchertown called 'kind' and 'happy'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman shot and killed outside the JB Swift (JBS) plant in Butchertown Friday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee, though her friends just called her "Zachee." A coworker of Zachee, who asked WHAS11 News not to share her name, told us...
Kentucky high school senior operates hydroponic greenhouse, food used in cafeteria
CARROLLTON, Ky. — A Carroll County High School (CCHS) student operates a hydroponic greenhouse. According to a press release, senior Peyton Murray orchestrates the growing of "hundreds of heads of lettuce" in the greenhouse. All the food produced is used in the school's cafeteria. Murray works in the greenhouse...
Robbie Valentine, former UofL basketball star, charged with felony strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former University of Louisville basketball star was arrested Thursday night. 59-year-old Robbie Valentine has been charged with second-degree felony strangulation. According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), Valentine and his girlfriend went out to dinner so she could talk about moving out and getting her own...
Police: Two people shot in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people...
'Fingers crossed': Daughter of Dr. J. Blaine Hudson hopes new Louisville middle school bears his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After reviewing more than 1,000 online submissions and hearing from more than 40 people at community forums, Jefferson County Public Schools is proposing names for its three new schools. Superintendent Marty Pollio is expected to introduce names for three new schools at the board meeting on...
Tree falls on Shawnee home, Louisville under wind advisory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A home in the Shawnee neighborhood has partially collapsed after a huge tree fell on it while Louisville was under a Wind Advisory on Thursday. When the tree fell, it brought down wires as well as causing the front of a house on South 39th Street to collapse.
I-65 South lanes reopens Thursday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials announced the immediate closures of the left and center lanes of I-65 South, in an area known as "hospital curve," on Thursday morning. The lanes were closed due to "emergency repairs" being made to the bridge deck over Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
