Scituate, RI

Polichetti, Benway lead Bay View past Ponaganset

By Montaner Fresilli, Morey Hershgordon
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

East Providence, R.I. (WPRI) – On Monday night, there was a big crowd at Bay View as the Bengals hosted defending state champion Ponaganset.

Amelia Polichetti led the Bengals with 17 points and Ahtiana Benway chipped in 14 as they defeated the Chieftans 47-41 for league win No. 11.

