Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Harvard Crimson
Demanding Answers for Sayed Faisal’s Killing by Police, Protesters Again Disrupt Cambridge City Council
Protesters interrupted Monday's Cambridge City Council meeting to demand accountability for the killing of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge police officer. By Julian J. Giordano. Protesters interrupted the Cambridge City Council’s regular meeting at City Hall Monday evening to demand accountability for the Cambridge Police Department officers involved in the police killing of Sayed Faisal last month.
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
Residents Tells Developers Keep Nobscot ‘Rural’; ‘We Don’t Need Restaurants or Retail’
FRAMINGHAM – More than 125 individuals attended a meeting last night, hosted by J&Co, and told them don’t mess with Nobscot. Almost everyone who spoke at the meeting, said they wanted the land in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham not to be re-zoned. Many said...
universalhub.com
Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes
Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes Reagan Reese on February 9, 2023 A Massachusetts teachers union is asking the community to help them cover fines for striking and cancelling classes for a week. The Woburn Teachers Association has been charged a total of $250,000 in fines for illegally striking and causing school to be cancelled for a week in February, according to News 7 Boston. The teachers union asked the community to help them cover the cost of the fines through a GoFundMe campaign and a bake sale. “Any help would be immensely The post Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes appeared first on Shore News Network.
universalhub.com
Board approves six-unit residential building on Fuller Street in Dorchester after slashing the number of parking spaces
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a six-unit residential building at 60 Fuller St. in Dorchester, but on the condition the owners only put down enough asphalt for six parking spaces, rather than the twelve they proposed. Board members agreed with the Boston Transportation Department that residences just a...
Dorchester Reporter
Report: Federal funding drove spike in rental assistance
Metro Housing Boston provided more than $162 million through the state-funded Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program in 2022, with almost half of funds going to rental arrears assistance and over a third of total Boston-targeted grants going to Dorchester households, according to a report released by the agency last week.
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
universalhub.com
Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue
A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open 2 new Massachusetts locations
These are 2 of 8 PetMedic locations anticipated to open this year. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in Burlington and Peabody, Massachusetts in April 2023. This will create more access to urgent veterinary care on Boston’s North Shore. "I have been a clinician in...
Southie Development News: 571 East First Street – Greyhound Garage
Banker + Tradesman is reporting that a Connecticut developer has purchased the Greyhound bus garage located at 571 East First Street for $19.4 million! Wowza!. Stamford-based Twenty Lake Holdings acquired the property and received $24.5 million in mortgage financing from ConnectOne Bank on Jan. 24th. According to the listing via...
Harvard Crimson
More Than 100 Call for Harvard Kennedy School Dean to Resign After Decision to Oust Joan Donovan
More than 100 are demanding Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf's resignation after The Crimson reported he is forcing out online misinformation expert Joan M. Donovan from the Shorenstein Center. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. More than 100 people signed a petition calling on Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas...
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
bpdnews.com
BPD Honors Detective Larry Ellison with the #1 Detective Badge
On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Detective Larry E. Ellison from the School Police Unit celebrated 35 years of service as a detective to the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department. To honor Detective Ellison as the BPD’s longest tenured active detective, he was presented with detective’s badge number 1. Detective Ellison began his career with the BPD as a police cadet in 1983. He became a sworn officer in 1985 and, three years later attained the rank of detective, a position he has occupied and served the residents of Boston since 1988.
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
high-profile.com
RISE Breaks Ground on 84,000sf Residential Development in West Roxbury
Boston – RISE, a Boston-based minority owned developer and construction firm, along with development partner DivcoWest, has broken ground on The Ellery, a new residential community at 199 Gardner Street in West Roxbury. The project will revitalize a former commercial site in West Roxbury, replacing several industrial buildings with an approximately 84,000 gross sq. ft. residential building.
whdh.com
Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
Boston Globe
A housing development at South Shore Plaza seemed like a home run. Not so fast, residents say.
BRAINTREE — The parking lots surrounding the South Shore Plaza seem to stretch on endlessly. There are more than 7,000 spots, most unfilled on even the busiest shopping days. So when ZOM Living proposed building 495 apartments on a portion of the parking lots, the developer made what seemed...
Comments / 0