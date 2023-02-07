ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Harvard Crimson

Demanding Answers for Sayed Faisal’s Killing by Police, Protesters Again Disrupt Cambridge City Council

Protesters interrupted Monday's Cambridge City Council meeting to demand accountability for the killing of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge police officer. By Julian J. Giordano. Protesters interrupted the Cambridge City Council’s regular meeting at City Hall Monday evening to demand accountability for the Cambridge Police Department officers involved in the police killing of Sayed Faisal last month.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
universalhub.com

Board approves replacing old Greenway garage with 11-story lab building

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved an Ontario developer's plans to replace the aging parking garage at 125 Lincoln St. with an 11-story life-sciences building with ground-floor space for a banquet hall - and with plans for 50 to 60 units of affordable housing on Essex Street. Oxford Properties...
BOSTON, MA
Shore News Network

Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes

Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes Reagan Reese on February 9, 2023 A Massachusetts teachers union is asking the community to help them cover fines for striking and cancelling classes for a week. The Woburn Teachers Association has been charged a total of $250,000 in fines for illegally striking and causing school to be cancelled for a week in February, according to News 7 Boston. The teachers union asked the community to help them cover the cost of the fines through a GoFundMe campaign and a bake sale. “Any help would be immensely The post Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOBURN, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Report: Federal funding drove spike in rental assistance

Metro Housing Boston provided more than $162 million through the state-funded Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program in 2022, with almost half of funds going to rental arrears assistance and over a third of total Boston-targeted grants going to Dorchester households, according to a report released by the agency last week.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Neighbors sue to block new Brighton synagogue

A group of residents living near the site of a proposed synagogue on Bennett Street in Brighton yesterday sued to block its construction, saying the new building and attached rabbi's residence would simply be far too large for a congested, narrow street. In a suit filed in Suffolk Superior Court,...
BOSTON, MA
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Honors Detective Larry Ellison with the #1 Detective Badge

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Detective Larry E. Ellison from the School Police Unit celebrated 35 years of service as a detective to the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department. To honor Detective Ellison as the BPD’s longest tenured active detective, he was presented with detective’s badge number 1. Detective Ellison began his career with the BPD as a police cadet in 1983. He became a sworn officer in 1985 and, three years later attained the rank of detective, a position he has occupied and served the residents of Boston since 1988.
BOSTON, MA
Evan Crosby

10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Boston, MA. - Boston has one of the highest costs of living in the United States. However, on the flip side, its residents often command salaries above the national average for their respective fields. One reason for the competitive pay is the high-growth, high-paying industries in the area.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

RISE Breaks Ground on 84,000sf Residential Development in West Roxbury

Boston – RISE, a Boston-based minority owned developer and construction firm, along with development partner DivcoWest, has broken ground on The Ellery, a new residential community at 199 Gardner Street in West Roxbury. The project will revitalize a former commercial site in West Roxbury, replacing several industrial buildings with an approximately 84,000 gross sq. ft. residential building.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...

