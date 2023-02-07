Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
mynews4.com
Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation offering shuttle service to local ski resorts
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service could make your next ski trip a little easier. All the fresh powder has brought plenty of people to the slopes, filling up parking lots and causing quite the traffic headaches on the way to resorts. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation is offering bus services to alleviate parking issues at resorts due to high traffic.
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company
SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
FOX Reno
Trained rock removal experts making progress on landslide along SR-208 in Lyon County
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Trained rock removal experts continue to make progress on a massive landslide that shut down a portion of State Route 208 in Yerington in early January. The Nevada Department of Transportation posted an update on social media on Tuesday morning stating...
KOLO TV Reno
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
mynews4.com
Reno Tahoe 2022 room tax collection highest ever recorded
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Statistics released on Feb. 8 by Reno Tahoe showed that 2022 had the highest room tax collection ever recorded in Washoe County. Reno Tahoe released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing 2022’s total of $467,886,384 as the most taxable room revenue ever recorded for a calendar year. Four of the top five all-time revenue-producing months came in 2022, when nine additional records were set for monthly room tax collections.
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe business landlords face fines for failing to clear snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local business properties along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.
nnbw.com
McMaster Consulting purchases Reno property
A prominent name in the field of providing IT services and products to businesses throughout Nevada and California, McMaster Consulting has purchased a property at 620 E. Plumb Lane in Reno to serve as company headquarters. The transaction, which includes minor tenant improvements was valued at $1,006,550. For information, visit...
mynews4.com
Portion of Oddie Blvd. to be closed temporarily for pedestrian bridge demolition
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Oddie Blvd. in Reno will be closed for back-to-back weekends as RTC demolishes the popular pedestrian bridge. The closure, which will impact the Oddie and Silverada intersection, will start Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. and run through Monday, February 13 at 5 a.m. The second closure will go into place February 17 at 7 p.m. through February 20 at 5 a.m. The northbound offramp from I-580 to eastbound Oddie will also be closed.
Record-Courier
The Feb. 8, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A Maverik in Gardnerville recommended for approval on Tuesday night is going to have a fairly significant impact on the intersection at Stodick Parkway that it shares with Heritage Bank, but what those might be are entirely up to the state. Town Board members insisted that the store be moved to the corner of that lot under the town’s design guidelines.
2news.com
Major Construction Starting in Downtown Reno
The project is expected to take up over a million square feet and will include over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property. The project is expected to be up to 1.4 million square feet including over 500 apartments and non-gaming mixed property.
2news.com
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
KOLO TV Reno
NV Energy explains hike in energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is providing an explanation for the spike in energy costs. In an email sent out to customers on Monday, the energy company said the higher prices could be attributed to natural gas prices, which they say have increased nearly one-and a half times in the past 12 months.
mynews4.com
Economic forecast expert says Reno is not in an affordable housing crisis
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — Despite fears of a national recession, one economic expert says the country, and especially Northern Nevada, is positioned well to weather any economic challenges. The data points to national unemployment at its lowest point in years and industrial production at one of its highest points....
Comments / 1