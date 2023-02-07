ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Former Paw Paw post trooper named Michigan State Police Trooper of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — Multiple former and current Michigan State Police employees were honored for their dedication and service to Michigan Wednesday. “Today’s ceremony is an excellent reminder of why we have chosen this career of service,” Michigan State Police Director Col. Joe Gasper said. Positive news: Residents...
PAW PAW, MI
News Channel 3 newscast for Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There will be a change to News Channel 3's Saturday newscast. The 6 p.m. newscast is scheduled on the CW7 due to the PGA Tour. All other newscasts are scheduled normally.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand opening of Western Michigan University Student Center pushed to July

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students will have to wait a while longer for their brand new student center and dining facility. Originally scheduled to open in August 2022, the grand opening for the new on-campus facility was pushed to January, then again moved to late-July, according to Western Michigan University in a release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Wyoming man hit by two different vehicles, dies at the scene

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Around 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a crash where a pedestrian was hit near East Beltline Avenue NE. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A sedan driven by a 41-year-old man from Grand...
WYOMING, MI
Residents at senior living community battle WMU women's volleyball team

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents at The Fountains at Bronson Place have developed a bit of a rivalry with Western Michigan University's women's volleyball team. The fun and competitive rivalry benefits the mind and physical health of the residents, according to Ken Dettloff, Personal Trainer and Exercise Coordinator at The Fountains at Bronson Place.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Settlement reached to improve disability access at Kalamazoo rail station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Five settlement agreements were reached with various West Michigan cities Thursday to resolve violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Under the agreements, rail stations in Albion, Bangor, Dowagiac, Holland, and Kalamazoo are anticipated to be made accessible...
KALAMAZOO, MI
More police funds in Michigan budget proposal

The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
MICHIGAN STATE
Man at hospital says bag of lunch was bomb, Grand Rapids police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 65-year-old man told security officers he had "a bomb" which turned out to be his lunch, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Trinity Health St. Mary's Emergency Department.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FBI Detroit working to identify source of school hoax threats

DETROIT, Mich. — FBI agents are working alongside local and state law enforcement to identify the source of numerous swatting incidents reported statewide Tuesday, according to a statement from the FBI Detroit Field Office. "Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual...
DETROIT, MI
Deputies search for suspect after vehicle chase in Spring Lake Township

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies dispatched to a chase that started in Muskegon County and then entered Ottawa County Thursday, the Ottawa County Sherriff's Office said. The suspected stolen vehicle was being chased by Michigan State Police, deputies said. The vehicle failed to navigate the turn...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant

MARSHALL, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company appears to be eyeing the Megasite in Marshall Township, for a proposed multibillion-dollar electric vehicle battery plant. Ford is close to a deal with local leaders to build an electric vehicle battery plant that could create 2,500 high paying jobs, according to an elected official in Calhoun County who is not authorized to provide details of the negotiations.
MARSHALL, MI
Lawmakers hope to provide input on DNR's Camp Grayling decision

GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's not often that lawmakers make demands of the governor, but four in northern Michigan are doing just that. They are demanding to be heard when it comes to the proposal to expand Camp Grayling. "Really disappointing. I mean, we're not here to obstruct, we're here...
GRAYLING, MI
Kalamazoo's Miller Road to briefly close for lead service renewal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers will need to find an alternate route around Miller Road starting Monday. Miller Road between Factory Street and Fulford Street is scheduled to be closed Monday through Thursday, Feb. 16 for a lead service renewal, according to the City of Kalamazoo Wednesday. Drivers traveling west...
KALAMAZOO, MI

