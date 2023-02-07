Columbia man charged with sodomy, domestic assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Sunday at University Hospital.

Chance Lee Williams, 29, is charged with first-degree sodomy and second-degree domestic assault. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. Williams allegedly strangled a woman and forced her to perform oral sex.

The woman said Williams approached her while she was in a hospital bed and demanded she perform oral sex, which she refused. Williams then strangled her, according to the probable cause statement. She was unable to breathe and was gasping for air while he yelled, “you’re going to get me off” multiple times, according to the statement.

Williams allegedly then made the victim perform oral sex while she was crying and he left the hospital shortly after.

A hearing was scheduled for Monday, but was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

