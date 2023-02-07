ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia man charged with sodomy, domestic assault

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJW2T_0keiTRkX00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Sunday at University Hospital.

Chance Lee Williams, 29, is charged with first-degree sodomy and second-degree domestic assault. He is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond. Williams allegedly strangled a woman and forced her to perform oral sex.

The woman said Williams approached her while she was in a hospital bed and demanded she perform oral sex, which she refused. Williams then strangled her, according to the probable cause statement. She was unable to breathe and was gasping for air while he yelled, “you’re going to get me off” multiple times, according to the statement.

Williams allegedly then made the victim perform oral sex while she was crying and he left the hospital shortly after.

A hearing was scheduled for Monday, but was rescheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The post Columbia man charged with sodomy, domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged and appeared in court Monday in relation to a standoff in east Columbia that began Friday evening and went into Saturday morning. James Scott Duncan, 58, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County The post Columbia man charged in relation to Friday evening standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with several felonies after allegedly assaulting woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is charged with several felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman on Jan. 10 at the LaQuinta Inn. Jimmy Talton, 30, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, armed-criminal action, kidnapping, second-degree domestic assault, second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a gun and second-degree property damage. He is not listed on The post Columbia man charged with several felonies after allegedly assaulting woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a gun. Malik Rashod Miller, 25, was sentenced by U.S District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 15 years in federal prison.   On Oct. 11, 2022, Miller pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of The post Jefferson City man sentenced 15 years for illegally owning gun appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor who pleaded guilty in November to several charges involving deceptive business practices was sentenced to probation on Monday. Blake Mahoney, 29, pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more on Nov. 28. He received a suspended sentence of eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections with five years of The post Missouri contractor receives probation, pleaded guilty to charges related to deceptive business practices in November appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police confirmed one woman was shot around 5th Street and Lyon Street Sunday night just before 9:30. A police spokesperson said there is no suspect at this time. ABC 17 crews on scene watched police put up crime scene tape and load at least one person into an ambulance. They saw The post One woman shot in Columbia Sunday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Second training session held for Columbia Citizens Police Review Board

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board held its second training session on Wednesday. The CPRB held its first training session Feb. 1. The training sessions come months after the board was temporarily suspended in August. The first training session focused on discussions on the form of government, Sunshine Law, conflicts The post Second training session held for Columbia Citizens Police Review Board appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia couple was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for a scheme to smuggle counterfeit Disney DVDs into the United States and sell them on eBay. Tabitha Nicole Rodgers, 43, and her husband, Clint Travis Rodgers, 49, were sentenced in separate appearances, a press release stated. Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced The post Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman found dead in Boone County Jail

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was detained in the Boone County Jail was found dead Friday morning. According to a social media post from the office, Kimberly Denise McDonald, of Columbia, was found dead at 8 a.m. She was 54. The office said she was unresponsive in her cell. Another person who was detained The post Woman found dead in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 28-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday evening in relation to the Jan. 19 robbery at River Region Credit Union, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson later identified the suspect as Tre J. Connor. Thompson said Connor had been charged The post Suspect charged in Jefferson City credit union robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an east Columbia home for several hours. Christian Tabak, Public Information Specialist with Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the 700 block of Woodridge Drive around 8:40 p.m. Friday to a disturbance of confirmed shots fired. Police blocked off parts of The post Man arrested after barricading himself inside Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Trial dates set for Columbia businesswoman indicted for allegedly defrauding clients

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Trial dates have been set for a Columbia business woman accused of fraud and embezzlement. Kathryn L. Cunningham, known as Kat, 62, was charged with a total of 38 counts by a grand jury Dec. 13 in Jefferson City. Cunningham, of Rocheport, is charged with 24 counts of bank fraud, four The post Trial dates set for Columbia businesswoman indicted for allegedly defrauding clients appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested in relation to January Jefferson City robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 28-year-old Jefferson City man was arrested Thursday evening in relation to the Jan. 19 robbery at River Region Credit Union, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. Police did not give a name or description for the man. He was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Thursday after The post Man arrested in relation to January Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged with arson after two mobile homes burned down Thursday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County man has been charged with arson in relation to a Thursday night fire that burned down two mobile homes just outside of Columbia. Marshall Crews Jr., 58, has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond, according to Boone County Sheriff The post Man charged with arson after two mobile homes burned down Thursday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Principal: Threat did not target Rock Bridge High School

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A social media threat that included the initials “RBHS” was not affiliated with Rock Bridge High School, Principal Jacob Sirna wrote in an email to parents on Friday. “This morning law enforcement was alerted to a vague social media threat to school safety that included the initials ‘RBHS,’” the email stated. “Law The post Principal: Threat did not target Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia firefighters’ union endorses Knoth, Bush for City Council races

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia firefighter's union announced a pair of endorsements for the April 4 election in a press release on Wednesday. In two documents, the Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055 revealed it would be endorsing Nick Knoth in the First Ward council race and Gregg Bush in the Fifth Ward race. Bush The post Columbia firefighters’ union endorses Knoth, Bush for City Council races appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy