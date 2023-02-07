Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the propertiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Celebrating 60 Years of Kayla Brady: A Journey Through the Life of a Salem Icon on Days of Our LivesGzeorSalem, VA
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech basketball: Hokies drop an ugly one to Boston College
Stick a fork in ‘em; they’re done. That’s the Virginia Tech Hokies after an embarrassing 82-76 loss to the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday night in Blacksburg. The Hokies fall to 14-10 on the season, with a 4-9 mark in ACC play. Outside of another miracle run to the ACC Tournament championship, this team isn’t going to the NCAA Tournament.
pmg-va.com
You can take the boy out of the county...
It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football: Hokies land FCS All-American transfer
The Virginia Tech Hokies continue to add to their 2023 football roster. On Tuesday, three-star transfer and FCS All-American Stone Snyder announced he was transferring to Virginia Tech from right down the road at VMI [Lexington]. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound graduate transfer is from Monacan High School in Richmond and spent...
zagsblog.com
Four-star Damarius Owens cuts list to three schools
Damarius Owens, a four-star in the class of 2024, has cut his list to Syracuse, Marquette, and Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-8 forward, who grew up just 90 minutes from Syracuse, visited both Syracuse and Marquette this past January. Owens saw the Orange live with Cardinal Hayes (NY.) star, and current...
Franklin News Post
Indoor Track Championships are canceled
MONETA—The Blue Ridge District indoor track and field championships scheduled at Staunton River High School Saturday were canceled. The championships will not be rescheduled. Since none of the six schools in the Blue Ridge District have indoor track and field facilities, some meets are contested outdoors weather permitting. Heavy,...
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
NRVNews
Vaughn, Mark Dwayne
Mark Dwayne Vaughn, 63, of Radford, VA, born on September 19, 1959 went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2023. Mark is preceded in death by his father Harold Vaughn, his former wife and mother of his children, Ann Vaughn. Left to cherish memories of him are his...
Crime in the Coalfields season 2 premiere out now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-fourth episode of Crime In The Coalfields and the premiere episode of season 2, centered around the Wolf Creek Murders of Giles County Virginia, is […]
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
tourcounsel.com
Valley View Mall | Shopping mall in Roanoke, Virginia
Valley View Mall is an 800,000-square-foot (74,000 m2) regional shopping mall located in the Roundhill neighborhood of Roanoke, Virginia. It is located near the interchange of Interstate 581/U.S. Route 220 with Hershberger Road (State Route 101) in the northwest section of the city. Most outparcel locations around Valley View Mall...
NRVNews
Shephard, Joey Lee
Joey Lee Shephard, age 59 of Christiansburg VA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Greta Shephard; his two daughters, Ashley (Jacob) Cridlin and Kacie Shephard; niece, Terri (Eddie) Murray and uncle, Frankie Shephard. He was preceded in death by his father Jerold and brother Wayne Shephard.
Man injured in Martinsville shooting
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR)— A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Martinsville. According to police, the shooting happened at 6:41 p.m., on Monday, in the area of Market Street and Fayette Street. The man shot has non-life-threatening injuries. Police told WFXR News that they do not have any suspects. However, their investigation […]
woay.com
Spring Warmth Followed by Weekend Winter Storm
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Our StormWatch 4 Weather Team is blast of spring warmth today into Thursday with a few records, including Lewisburg, Bluefield and Beckley’s high temperature being challenged on Thursday. Below is a timeline of the weather forecast:. Today: Clouds remain stubborn with highs near 60 degrees.
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
Blue Ridge Muse
When the body, and mind, are worn out
Various doctors over the past 70+ years have complimented by genetic structure because, they said, it kept me clear of a lot of late-life issues like cancer, diabetes and others symptoms. That genetics doesn’t;t present, however, is a body that is wearing out, so much so that even items that have been replaced are now needed re-replacement.
WDBJ7.com
Wytheville business makes Valentine’s Day easy with Date Night in a Box
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valentine’s Day is coming fast and this year a local business is making it easy to celebrate with a loved one. Petals of Wytheville and Petals Wine Bar have created a Date Night in a Box filled with flowers, wine, a candle and chocolates. Owner...
wfxrtv.com
Buchanan home “total loss” after fire
UPDATE 2/9 5:25 P.M.: The home where a fire broke out in Buchanan has been declared as a total loss according to fire officials. The fire happened on Bridge Street just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 9th. According to the Botetourt Department of Fire & EMS one person was in the home at the time of the fire and able to make it out safely.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on I-81: CLEARED
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling along Interstate 81 south in Roanoke County can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash at mile marker 135 near the construction zone. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic is backed up over one mile and the right is closed...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Paul Jason Barker
Paul Jason Barker, 42, passed away on February 5, 2023, in Dublin, VA. Paul was born June 19, 1980, in Radford, VA and raised by his mother, Anita Barker Hughes, and his father, Roger Hughes. A much-loved son, brother, uncle, and friend, his fun-loving nature will live on in each person who knew him.
WBTM
13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett
A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
