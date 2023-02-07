Read full article on original website
Related
More New York State Police Will Be Patrolling Sunday
Last year, more than 10,000 tickets were issued on the same weekend. The police across New York State will be looking for you Super Bowl Sunday.
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
localsyr.com
All aboard the Adirondack Railroad
(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!. Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner...
.05 The New Legal Blood Alcohol Limit in New York State?
A chemical test is not required to prove that you were driving intoxicated, according to New York State. In fact, the law in New York State could possibly be changing--lowering the legal BAC of intoxication from .08% to .05%.
localsyr.com
New York State Blues Festival announces headlining acts for 2023 NYS Fair this summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Blues Festival has announced its headlining acts for the 2023 festival from June 15 through 17 at Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. The three-day festival is one of the largest free blues events in the Northeast and one...
Hidden Ghost Town That’s Forgotten in New York State
There's a hidden ghost town in New York State, that few have heard of and it may have a Billy the Kid connection.
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?
Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
Massive Eye Drop Recall Across New York State
Cold and flu season are here and allergy season is coming, before you use eye drops for relief, there has been an important safety alert about a particular eye drop brand.
WRGB
Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?
Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
newyorkupstate.com
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The fight for and against New York state's Medical Aid in Dying Act
Different illnesses, outcomes, and, in many cases, end of life, is a driving force for Melissa Milch and her fight to get the Medical Aid in Dying Act in New York state passed. "I grew up in a household where my dad would come home from work every night and...
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed 8-10 months
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Progress has been slow and steady on the privately funded $450 million plan to redevelop New York's 27 Thruway service areas, and this week we learned just how slow. During joint budget hearings of the state legislature, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director fielded questions from...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out
Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
Comments / 0