localsyr.com

All aboard the Adirondack Railroad

(WSYR-TV) — Frank Kobliski, General Manager of the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. came by to discuss the Adirondack Railroad 2023 season. With a front seat to nature the Adirondack railroad offers scenic train rides in New York year-round!. Tickets are on sale for the Adirondack Valentines Day Dinner...
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Hudson Valley Post

Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
Hudson Valley Post

Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
WRGB

Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?

Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
NEW YORK STATE
newyorkupstate.com

This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state

Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
LILY DALE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed 8-10 months

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Progress has been slow and steady on the privately funded $450 million plan to redevelop New York's 27 Thruway service areas, and this week we learned just how slow. During joint budget hearings of the state legislature, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director fielded questions from...
94.3 Lite FM

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
New York Post

Get ready for the lights AND heat to go out

Québec last week avoided a blackout, despite the frigid Arctic cold snap, by importing electricity from New York. But it may be out of luck next time, along with the Empire State itself, thanks to the green rush to kill reliable sources of power. Cuomo-Hochul policies under the Climate Leadership and Protection Act, enforced by the state Climate Action Council, mandate that 70% of New York’s power come from renewables by 2030 and 100% by 2040. As a result, New York’s rapidly losing reliable carbon-based generating capacity — which leaves insufficient backup for when solar or wind plants can’t deliver....
CALIFORNIA STATE

