Kansas State

KSN News

Is an unbiased jury possible in Kansas death penalty cases?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the third day in a row, a district judge in Wichita has heard testimony that the Kansas death penalty law is racially biased and unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is trying to prove that it is impossible to get fair and impartial juries in capital murder cases in […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
bvnnews.com

Will Kansas Go Green?

On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Kobach threatens Walgreens with legal action over abortion access

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Office of the Attorney General issued a letter to Walgreens Monday warning them about providing abortion access to Kansans through its mail-order pharmacy business. Attorney General Kris Kobach sent the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens’ executive vice president, stating that the company’s plan to...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion

I urge the Catholic Church and the Republican Party to refrain from seeking additional restrictions on abortion in the 2023 legislative session. Kansas voters rejected the imposition of Catholic teaching on abortion in August 2022, so why cause more strife in our state by debating abortion again? Instead, the Catholic Church should focus on one […] The post Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas lawmakers looking to raise fines for excessive speeding

(KSNF/KODE) — Lawmakers at the Kansas State House are considering legislation that would significantly increase penalties for motorists traveling 30 miles or more over the speed limit. According to the current fine structure, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says motorists caught driving 30 miles per hour (mph) over the...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program

TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Legislation to expand Medicaid access in Kansas introduced in House, Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to expand Medicaid access to low-income individuals in Kansas has been introduced in both the House and Senate. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that her bills to provide affordable healthcare to low-income hardworking Kansans have been introduced in both the Kansas House and Senate. With Medicaid expansion, she said taxpayers will have access to healthcare services they already pay for through federal taxes.
KANSAS STATE

