Is an unbiased jury possible in Kansas death penalty cases?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the third day in a row, a district judge in Wichita has heard testimony that the Kansas death penalty law is racially biased and unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is trying to prove that it is impossible to get fair and impartial juries in capital murder cases in […]
New medical marijuana bills introduced in Kansas Legislature
In Kansas, growing support for medicinal pot is happening slower than some would like.
Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools
Rivals clashed during a Senate committee hearing on requring the state's official firearms training curriculum for K-12 students include an NRA program. The post Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas man sentenced for death of his uncle
A Kansas man who pleaded no contest to the August 2021 stabbing death of his uncle has been sentenced.
Will Kansas crack down on Missouri weed? Lawman made national headlines with his raids
Kansas and Missouri have a long and colorful history when it comes to crossing state lines for the enjoyment of vices. Most of it has involved liquor and the states’ differing laws. Last year, with Kansas legalizing sports betting, Missourians had to start flocking west to gamble. Now we...
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
New legislation could add gun safety training to Kansas school curriculum
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bill in the Kansas Legislature could introduce firearms safety training into Kansas school districts. Senate Bill 116 was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 27 and later referred to the Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Jan. 30. The bill would add firearm safety education programs to grades kindergarten […]
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
ACLU takes Kansas Highway Patrol to court on a constitutional challenge of traffic stops leading to illegal detention and vehicle searches by drug dogs. The post ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’ appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
Kansas Republican Party to hold contentious leadership vote after governor’s race loss
Kansas Republicans are bracing for a potentially rancorous party leadership contest this weekend pitting a long-time GOP figure against a brash former statewide candidate who could take the party in a harder-edged direction. The fight over the party’s next chair comes as Republicans debate what lessons to take from their...
Kobach threatens Walgreens with legal action over abortion access
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Office of the Attorney General issued a letter to Walgreens Monday warning them about providing abortion access to Kansans through its mail-order pharmacy business. Attorney General Kris Kobach sent the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens’ executive vice president, stating that the company’s plan to...
How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held by some neighboring states, and giving parents more access to information from schools. The post How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion
I urge the Catholic Church and the Republican Party to refrain from seeking additional restrictions on abortion in the 2023 legislative session. Kansas voters rejected the imposition of Catholic teaching on abortion in August 2022, so why cause more strife in our state by debating abortion again? Instead, the Catholic Church should focus on one […] The post Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kan. governor: Voluntary water conservation over state mandates
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly outlined for Kansas Farm Bureau members Tuesday the administration’s rural policy agenda by emphasizing a commitment to securing a water supply to sustain agriculture production without imposition of government mandates. “If we want family farms to be passed on to the next generation,...
Kansas lawmakers looking to raise fines for excessive speeding
(KSNF/KODE) — Lawmakers at the Kansas State House are considering legislation that would significantly increase penalties for motorists traveling 30 miles or more over the speed limit. According to the current fine structure, the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says motorists caught driving 30 miles per hour (mph) over the...
House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program
TOPEKA — Rep. Kristey Williams defended her proposal Wednesday for redirecting public money to non-public schools as a way to facilitate competition for educating children. Her K-12 Education Budget Committee passed a modified version of House Bill 2218, including an amendment from Williams that would delay full implementation of the voucher program for four years. […] The post House education panel advances Kansas school voucher program appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Legislation to expand Medicaid access in Kansas introduced in House, Senate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to expand Medicaid access to low-income individuals in Kansas has been introduced in both the House and Senate. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that her bills to provide affordable healthcare to low-income hardworking Kansans have been introduced in both the Kansas House and Senate. With Medicaid expansion, she said taxpayers will have access to healthcare services they already pay for through federal taxes.
State lawmakers look to raise state tobacco age to 21 to keep federal grant money
Step inside Smoke Stax of 21st street near Amidon and you’ll see plenty of options to buy something. Manager Andi McGlynn says ”we sell tobacco we sell chips and candy, smoking accessories, all kinds of different things." However, if you want any of those tobacco products, you need...
Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill
Kansas National Guard's bill consolidating power of intelligence gathering inspires revolt among House conservatives keen to preserve civilian oversight. The post Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
