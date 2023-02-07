ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

News Channel 3-12

Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres

Igor Ortiz, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres, announced Wednesday by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. The post Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

CHP Officer From Ventura County Honored For Heroism

A CHP officer who has worked out of their Moorpark station for several years was honored by the Governor last week for his heroism in an off-duty incident. On August 6th, 2021, Officer Ryan Ayers was driving on the 101 in San Luis Obispo when he witnessed a semi-truck travel off the roadway and tumble down a hillside.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle

A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
sitelinesb.com

Three Pickles Is Opening a Second Santa Barbara Shop

••• Three Pickles is taking over South Coast Deli’s former space at the corner of Chapala and Micheltorena. (Thanks to John for the heads-up.) This will be the company’s third location, after the others on Canon Perdido and Fairview Avenue. ••• Gala, the restaurant in the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

