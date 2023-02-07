Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting
A 32-year-old Santa Maria man was identified as the victim in a weekend shooting in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Family of Alberto Cabrera Corona seeking answers following his death
This week, a Lompoc family is looking for answers after the body of 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona was discovered in the Santa Ynez River over the weekend.
Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Thursday for felony vandalism near the La Cumbre Plaza. The post Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
On Monday, Feb. 6, Santa Barbara County officials confirmed that a body found in the Santa Ynez River was Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Sheriff’s office identifies 23-year-old man killed in car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Goleta / Mesa, Arizona resident died from a single-car crash early Thursday morning on the State Street off-ramp on southbound Highway 101. The fatal car collision happened around 1:50 a.m., when the driver's Hyundai Sonata struck a guardrail, a traffic sign, and a...
Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres
Igor Ortiz, a 22-year-old Santa Barbara resident, has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of Alberto Torres, announced Wednesday by Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. The post Igor Ortiz, 22 of Santa Barbara, sentenced 25 years to life for 2019 murder of Alberto Torres appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara gas station vandalism suspect facing felony charges
A vandalism suspect was arrested following an early-morning incident at a Santa Barbara gas station.
Gas station break in on La Cumbre Rd
Police are on the scene of a break in at a gas station in Santa Barbara. The post Gas station break in on La Cumbre Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Early Morning Traffic Collision Near State Street Offramp
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the identity of the decedent from the solo vehicle crash on Highway 101 south, north of State Street. The decedent is 23-year-old Jonathan Logan Knight from Goleta / Mesa, Arizona. CHP is investigating the cause of the...
Santa Barbara man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly stabbing
Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced the sentencing of a Santa Barbara man following a gang-related murder.
SLOPD arrest two Santa Maria residents after vehicle theft
San Luis Obispo Police arrested two people Wednesday on stolen property and possession of firearm charges.
Two art businesses vandalized in San Luis Obispo
Two San Luis Obispo businesses are dealing with vandalism damage after a person used a rock to shatter their glass windows.
Body found in San Luis Obispo commercial building
he man’s body was reportedly discovered in the electrical service room of the building in the 1300 block of Taft St.
syvnews.com
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
Man behind failed SLO bowling alley development sentenced to prison
The man behind a failed bowling alley project in downtown San Luis Obispo was sentenced this week to four years in state prison for various financial crimes.
kvta.com
CHP Officer From Ventura County Honored For Heroism
A CHP officer who has worked out of their Moorpark station for several years was honored by the Governor last week for his heroism in an off-duty incident. On August 6th, 2021, Officer Ryan Ayers was driving on the 101 in San Luis Obispo when he witnessed a semi-truck travel off the roadway and tumble down a hillside.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Three Pickles Is Opening a Second Santa Barbara Shop
••• Three Pickles is taking over South Coast Deli’s former space at the corner of Chapala and Micheltorena. (Thanks to John for the heads-up.) This will be the company’s third location, after the others on Canon Perdido and Fairview Avenue. ••• Gala, the restaurant in the...
Comments / 1