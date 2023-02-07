ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Hamilton scores 2 on power play, Devils win without Hughes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Not only didn't the New Jersey Devils have leading scorer Jack Hughes for the first time this season, coach Lindy Ruff also gave red-hot goaltender Vitek Vanecek the night off. Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves filling in for Vanecek and the Devils' power play picked...
NEWARK, NJ
Citrus County Chronicle

Reinhart, Staal score 2 each, Panthers beat Sharks

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Eric Staal each scored a pair of goals and the Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Thursday night for their season-high third straight win. Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in the win, which was No. 350 in his NHL career....
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy