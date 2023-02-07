ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Rockets send Gordon to Clips, get Wall; Griz in 3-team trade

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets traded Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers while reacquiring John Wall in a three-team deal Thursday that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies. Gordon was sent to the Clippers for the rights to swap the 2023 first-round pick Houston acquired from Milwaukee with...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Nuggets acquire Bryant from Lakers, send Hyland to Clippers

DENVER (AP) — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets picked up center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that also saw guard Bones Hyland wind up with the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of a trade that also involved the Orlando Magic, Denver sent guard...
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Guard Gary Payton II traded back to Warriors from Blazers

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — A day after leading Portland past his former Golden State team, Gary Payton II rejoined the defending champion Warriors to give them a boost down the stretch after being traded by the Trail Blazers. The Warriors announced the move Thursday night as part of a...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy