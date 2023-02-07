Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Shooting turns homicide, 25-year-old dead, police searching for shooter
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A shooting on Jan. 28 has proved fatal for one man, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Lyhaven Drive around 4 p.m. and located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County man sentenced in Danville shooting death
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Khaleel Latwain Rodgers was sentenced Thursday in Danville circuit court for his involvement in the death of 50-year-old Clarence James Martin Jr. Rodgers was charged in connection with the shooting death of Martin on November 17, 2021. He was arrested after turning himself in on January 13, 2022.
WSET
Manhunt continues for former Chatham High School custodian wanted on gun, drug charges
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The manhunt continues for a man who worked as a Chatham High School custodian. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor believes 41-year-old Harry Carter is no longer in Virginia. "We have an idea of his location and we are trying to pinpoint that but I...
WDBJ7.com
Man shot Monday in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 19-year-old man was flown to a hospital Monday after a shooting near in Martinsville. Police say they responded at 6:42 p.m. to the area of Fayette and Spencer Street, where they found Jasoni Hairston, of Martinsville, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Hairston...
wfxrtv.com
School bus rear-ended on I-581
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Roanoke City Public School bus on the morning of Feb. 9, while two students were on board. Information about the crash is limited at this time, however, what is known is that the crash happened...
WSLS
No injuries reported in I-581S crash involving Patrick Henry High School bus
ROANOKE, Va. – No one was hurt after a crash on I-581S involving a Patrick Henry High School bus Thursday morning, according to officials with Roanoke City Public Schools. Officials say bus 59 was rear-ended in a traffic incident at the on-ramp to I-581 southbound at Hershberger Road. We’re told two students were on board at the time of the crash.
WBTM
13-year-old in ICU After Dirt Bike Accident in Bassett
A 13-year-old is in the ICU in Roanoke after a dirt bike accident in Bassett on Monday afternoon. According to BTW 21, the accident occurred on Crestview Drive in Bassett at around 4 pm when the dirt bike was struck by a vehicle. No charges have been filed against the...
WBTM
Highway Closed in Halifax County Following Crash
A Halifax County wreck has closed all lanes of the highway at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagwood Highway. According to VDOT, a traffic detour has been set up on Dan River Church Road. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del...
WSET
Chatham High School custodian wanted and on the run for firearm, drugs charges: Sheriff
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man who authorities say worked for Chatham High School is wanted for felony firearm and drugs charges. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor says that 41-year-old Harry Carter is a custodian at the school, but is believed to be on the run out of the state.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford County Sheriff searches for two suspects in burglary investigation
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects in a burglary investigation that occurred on the 6300 block of Shingle Block Road. Investigators say one of the suspects was caught on video and are asking for the community’s help in identifying...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after weekend stabbing in Roanoke on Melrose Ave, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The Roanoke Police Department is releasing more information about a stabbing on Melrose Avenue that sent a man to the hospital Saturday night. Officers were called to the Goodwill parking lot at about 9:30 p.m. for the incident and found that a man had been stabbed in a physical altercation with another man, who was also located at the scene.
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
WDBJ7.com
Missing Galax teens found safe
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Galax Police say two teens missing since Monday have been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Galax Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing teenagers. Skyler Prisilla Evelin Reyna, 13, and Junior Alejandro Melendez Reyna, 17, were last reported...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City school bus rear-ended on I-581S
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke City school bus was rear-ended at the one ramp to I-581S at Hershberger Rd Thursday morning, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. A spokesperson for the school says two kids were on the bus at the time of the crash and that no one was injured.
WSLS
Roanoke City Police Chief addresses recent string of shootings
ROANOKE, Va. – A trend not new to the Star City: gun violence. Despite millions of dollars in funding and countless new prevention programs, it’s still a problem we hear about constantly. 10 News spoke with Roanoke Chief of Police Sam Roman to ask about what’s being done...
WSET
Halifax County crash closes all lanes on James Hagood Highway
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagood Highway has closed all lanes of the highway in Halifax County. On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash. According to VSP, an SUV crashed...
WBTM
Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit
A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
WXII 12
'He had blood on his sweater': Family wants answers after Surry County deputies find juvenile dead at Children's Center of Northwest N.C.
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A family is urging for answers after Surry County deputies found a 15-year-old dead at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson. Surry County deputies said the incident happened at the Children's Center of Northwest North Carolina, located on Prison Camp Road in Dobson, on January 29.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Burnt Chimney VFD responds to a house fire on Saturday
Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department was among the fire departments that responded to a house fire Saturday in the Boones Mill area. According to the Responding Fire online news page, a caller reported that a porch was on fire and was evacuating the house on the 4300 block of Retreat Road in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County.
UPDATE: Two people hospitalized after Food Lion shooting on Peters Creek Rd NW in Roanoke
UPDATE 2/5 1:16 p.m. ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department has reported that a man and woman were hospitalized following the shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Peters Creek Road NW in Roanoke on Friday, February 4th. Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims with gunshot wounds. The woman […]
