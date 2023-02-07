Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
chatsports.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
chatsports.com
Celtics post-trade deadline scuttle
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror. The Boston Celtics made one trade, swapping Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Mike Muscala. Boston took on about $1.7 million in salary in that deal. That will add about $6.3 million total in...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
chatsports.com
The Wizards are negotiating a buyout with Will Barton, according to report
The Washington Wizards are negotiating a contract buyout with Will Barton, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The news came out on Thursday, soon after the NBA Trade Deadline. ESPN Sources: The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for veteran G/F Will Barton, allowing him to become a free...
chatsports.com
Bulls have a point guard problem that could be solved in buyout market
CLEVELAND – By late Thursday evening, the only acquisition Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two straight days of working the phones, but unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left the Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations a bit worn down. Not...
chatsports.com
Lakers trade for Mo Bamba from Magic for Patrick Beverley, second round picks
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send out Patrick Beverley and bring in Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic, according to multiple reports. The deal will also include at least one second round pick as the Lakers continue rebuilding their roster. Shams Charania of...
chatsports.com
Film Study: What Jarred Vanderbilt brings to the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash on the day before the NBA trade deadline (and three more splashes on the day of) by agreeing to a three-team deal that saw them send out Russell Westbrook and a top-four protected, 2027 first-round pick in exchange for former Laker DeAngelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves, guard Malik Beasley and wing Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz.
chatsports.com
Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
chatsports.com
The Miami Heat’s prolonged inactivity continues to raise more questions than it answers
Previous asset mismanagement is coming back to haunt Pat Riley at the worst times. Similar to the proverbial coin, there’s two sides to everything. The weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline is oftentimes one of, if not the most chaotic time of the year for NBA Front offices, from a negotiation and scouting perspective.
chatsports.com
Shockers Defeat Tulane in Thursday Night Action
WICHITA – Jane Asinde and Trajata Colbert both recorded 20-10 double-doubles in a 69-61 win over Tulane Thursday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (14-10, 4-7) led for all but 2:01 in the game, snapping a two-game skid in the process. Asinde scored a team-high 22 points to...
chatsports.com
Did the Heat just write off this season?
The trade deadline came and went without any Miami Heat move. The OG Anunoby pipe dream didn’t materialize. Rumors about a breakdown in the Kyle Lowry/Heat relationship grew so loud that Jimmy Butler addressed them last night. After all that, Lowry is still with the Heat today. Jimmy Butler...
chatsports.com
What the Will Benson trade means for the Guardians
The Guardians have opened up a spot on their 40-man roster and reduced the number of left-handed outfield prospects they have by trading former first-round pick, Will Benson, to the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland selected Benson 14th overall in the 2016 draft as an 18-year-old, but development was not always a...
chatsports.com
The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans
It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
chatsports.com
Longhorns Daily News: Texas WR Savion Red is getting snaps in the Longhorns’ backfield
While rising redshirt sophomore Jonathan Brooks is out with injury, the Texas Longhorns are getting creative with who gets carries during spring offseason workouts. That includes rising sophomore Savion Red, who lined up at wide receiver this past season for Texas. — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) February 9, 2023. WHAT THEY’RE...
chatsports.com
Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC
The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
chatsports.com
Matisse Thybulle Instagrams a unique ‘thank you’ to Philadelphia
The Sixers made just one move before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, a move that will send two-time All-Defensive pick Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers. Early Friday morning, Thybulle took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking slowly down a sidewalk before spray-painting next to...
