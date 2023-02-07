ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma

Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
SYRACUSE, NY
chatsports.com

Celtics post-trade deadline scuttle

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror. The Boston Celtics made one trade, swapping Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Mike Muscala. Boston took on about $1.7 million in salary in that deal. That will add about $6.3 million total in...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
chatsports.com

Bulls have a point guard problem that could be solved in buyout market

CLEVELAND – By late Thursday evening, the only acquisition Arturas Karnisovas was interested in was sleep. Two straight days of working the phones, but unable to get a deal done by the trade deadline left the Bulls’ executive vice president of basketball operations a bit worn down. Not...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Film Study: What Jarred Vanderbilt brings to the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big splash on the day before the NBA trade deadline (and three more splashes on the day of) by agreeing to a three-team deal that saw them send out Russell Westbrook and a top-four protected, 2027 first-round pick in exchange for former Laker DeAngelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves, guard Malik Beasley and wing Jarred Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chatsports.com

Status quo for Sixers frontcourt at NBA trade deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers made one major move at the trade deadline, sending Matisse Thybulle to Portland as part of a three-team deal that brought back Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. While that transaction is likely a net positive for the team, many fans are extremely disappointed with the team’s deadline as a whole with the reality that no new backup big men were brought into the fold.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

Shockers Defeat Tulane in Thursday Night Action

WICHITA – Jane Asinde and Trajata Colbert both recorded 20-10 double-doubles in a 69-61 win over Tulane Thursday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (14-10, 4-7) led for all but 2:01 in the game, snapping a two-game skid in the process. Asinde scored a team-high 22 points to...
WICHITA, KS
chatsports.com

Did the Heat just write off this season?

The trade deadline came and went without any Miami Heat move. The OG Anunoby pipe dream didn’t materialize. Rumors about a breakdown in the Kyle Lowry/Heat relationship grew so loud that Jimmy Butler addressed them last night. After all that, Lowry is still with the Heat today. Jimmy Butler...
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

What the Will Benson trade means for the Guardians

The Guardians have opened up a spot on their 40-man roster and reduced the number of left-handed outfield prospects they have by trading former first-round pick, Will Benson, to the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland selected Benson 14th overall in the 2016 draft as an 18-year-old, but development was not always a...
CLEVELAND, OH
chatsports.com

The Value of Things: Free Agent Defensive Tackle Options for the Houston Texans

It’s a new day in Houston and that is true on any number of fronts. DeMeco Ryans has fans excited about Houston Texans football for the first time in years. The team has extra draft capital in the next two drafts from the Deshaun Watson trade. Arguably the best news is that they have nearly $40 million under the cap before free agency.
HOUSTON, TX
chatsports.com

Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC

The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
chatsports.com

Matisse Thybulle Instagrams a unique ‘thank you’ to Philadelphia

The Sixers made just one move before the trade deadline on Thursday afternoon, a move that will send two-time All-Defensive pick Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers. Early Friday morning, Thybulle took to Instagram to post a video of himself walking slowly down a sidewalk before spray-painting next to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

