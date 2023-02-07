Bundle up and get your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to have your sunglasses handy and be able to shed your extra layers when temperatures warm up in the afternoon. It looks like a fantastic February day to get outside for some fresh air this afternoon. High pressure off the coast in the Pacific will keep northern California dry and sunny to mostly sunny today. The clear skies and modest winds overnight have resulted in chilly temperatures across the region to start your Wednesday morning. We'll have the potential for frost in our lower elevations to start the day so you may need an extra minute or two to scrape your windshield before you head out the door. We also have the potential for rapid fog development across portions of our region early today and that means you might want to give yourself a bit of extra time to get to where you're going this morning. Temperatures are ranging from the 30's to lower 40's in the valley and foothills, and teens to lower 30's in our mountain zones early Wednesday. Winds will be out of the north to around 10mh. We have some thin clouds brushing across northern California early today, but will mostly be sunny through the day. The sunshine and modest north winds will allow for our temperatures to warm up nicely heading into your afternoon. Valley areas will end up in the mid 60's, foothill and Northern Mountain zones will top out in the 50's to lower 60's, and we'll end up in the 40's to 50's in the Sierra later today. The clear skies and continued modest north winds overnight will drive another rapid drop in temperatures Wednesday evening.

