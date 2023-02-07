Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Clouds & shower chances increasing Friday
It's a good idea to get your sunglasses and your umbrella handy before you head out the door Friday morning. Increasing clouds, cooler temperatures and the potential for showers are returning to northern California through your Friday. We'll then clear out and warm back up through your weekend. Another cooling trend and the potential for more showers are on the way in next week's forecast.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Pleasant Thursday but shower chances are on the way
You'll want to throw on an extra layer and grab your sunglasses before you head out the door, but will also want to make sure you'll have a lighter layer underneath to stay comfortable as temperatures warm up Thursday afternoon. High pressure off the coast in the Pacific is continuing to dominate our weather pattern, and keep our region sunny and warm today. That ridge along the coast is keeping the storm track well to our north today, but will swing across northern California from tonight through late Friday. That will open up the door for a cooler and wet system to bring some changes on the way to end your work week and start your weekend. Skies are clear across northern California for the start of your Thursday and we'll be staying sunny through the entire day. There is a slight potential for both frost and fog to develop across our region early on today, and that may bring a bit of an impact to your morning commute. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to lower 40's in the valley, 30's to 40's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones this morning. Winds will be out of the north to 10mph early today, but will become light for your afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the low to mid 60's in the valley, mid 50's to lower 60's in the foothills and Northern Mountains, and 40's to upper 50's across the Sierra Thursday afternoon.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Bright & warmer Wednesday
Bundle up and get your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to have your sunglasses handy and be able to shed your extra layers when temperatures warm up in the afternoon. It looks like a fantastic February day to get outside for some fresh air this afternoon. High pressure off the coast in the Pacific will keep northern California dry and sunny to mostly sunny today. The clear skies and modest winds overnight have resulted in chilly temperatures across the region to start your Wednesday morning. We'll have the potential for frost in our lower elevations to start the day so you may need an extra minute or two to scrape your windshield before you head out the door. We also have the potential for rapid fog development across portions of our region early today and that means you might want to give yourself a bit of extra time to get to where you're going this morning. Temperatures are ranging from the 30's to lower 40's in the valley and foothills, and teens to lower 30's in our mountain zones early Wednesday. Winds will be out of the north to around 10mh. We have some thin clouds brushing across northern California early today, but will mostly be sunny through the day. The sunshine and modest north winds will allow for our temperatures to warm up nicely heading into your afternoon. Valley areas will end up in the mid 60's, foothill and Northern Mountain zones will top out in the 50's to lower 60's, and we'll end up in the 40's to 50's in the Sierra later today. The clear skies and continued modest north winds overnight will drive another rapid drop in temperatures Wednesday evening.
actionnewsnow.com
Assemblyman calls for audit looking into lost Middle Class Tax Refunds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - State lawmakers are moving forward with an audit of California's Middle Class Tax Refund after hearing from frustrated taxpayers across California. "If they are disappointed they should be, this is not what should be happening," said Assemblyman David Alvarez (D) San Diego. Alvarez is the chair of...
Comments / 0