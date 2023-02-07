ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Lyme, CT

NBC Connecticut

4 People Hospitalized After Multi-Car Crash in Brookfield

Brookfield firefighters said four people were taken to the hospital after a three-car accident in town Thursday afternoon. Crews said they were called to the area of Federal Road and Route 7 at about noon. Four people were transported to Danbury Hospital for evaluation of injuries. The extent of their...
BROOKFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash

Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night. Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street. No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The specific number...
SEYMOUR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon

A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Crashes Into Pole, Brings Down Wires in Enfield

A car rollover brought down wires and caused hundreds of power outages in Enfield Thursday night. Firefighters said they're responding to a car rollover on Route 5 by Post Office Road. The police department said nearly 600 people in the South end were without power at one point. According to...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire

Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
SOMERS, CT
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Branford Garage Fire Destroys Car, Sends Person to the Hospital

A garage fire in Branford destroyed a car and sent a person to the hospital with a burn injury Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters put out the garage fire at Orchard Heights Condominiums on Florence Road just before 4 p.m. Crews put out the blaze shortly after getting to the scene, which...
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning. The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour. According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point. The rollover was first reported around...
MONTVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning. The scene cleared later in the morning. A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m. The DOT said the left lane was closed. It...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Trooper, Firefighter Struck While at Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell

A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell on Wednesday morning. Troopers were called to a crash in the area. While there, a trooper and a firefighter were struck by a different vehicle, according to state police.
CROMWELL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford

Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44. The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened. It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Accident shuts down I-95 in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Both sides of I-95 are shut down following an accident Monday evening. Officials with the Department of Transportation say the northbound lanes are shut down between Exits 70 and 71, and the southbound lanes are shut down between Exit 70 and 69. State police say...
OLD LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven

A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
NEW HAVEN, CT

