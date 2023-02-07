Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Teacher disciplinary processGuy SantostefanoValley Stream, NY
Celebrity Chefs, TV Personalities, And More Scheduled To Appear At Mohegan Sun Wine And Food Fest 2023Florence CarmelaMontville, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
4 People Hospitalized After Multi-Car Crash in Brookfield
Brookfield firefighters said four people were taken to the hospital after a three-car accident in town Thursday afternoon. Crews said they were called to the area of Federal Road and Route 7 at about noon. Four people were transported to Danbury Hospital for evaluation of injuries. The extent of their...
NBC Connecticut
Several People Taken to Hospital After Seymour Transit Bus Crash
Several people were taken to the hospital after a pickup crashed into a CT Transit bus in Seymour Thursday night. Firefighters said they responded to the accident on South Main Street. No one needed to be extricated, but several people were transported to the hospital with injuries. The specific number...
Post Office Road in Enfield closed due to a motor vehicle accident
Post Office Road in Enfield is closed due to a motor vehicle accident on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Enfield crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield that caused hundreds of residents to lose power. According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road was closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5. Officials...
NBC Connecticut
Police Free Driver Through Sunroof After Crash in Vernon
A driver hit a telephone pole on Vernon Avenue in Vernon early Friday morning and police got the driver out through the sunroof. Police said a Honda Accord rolled over in the 200 block of Vernon Avenue just after 2 a.m. and hit a telephone pole. The driver, a 27-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Pole, Brings Down Wires in Enfield
A car rollover brought down wires and caused hundreds of power outages in Enfield Thursday night. Firefighters said they're responding to a car rollover on Route 5 by Post Office Road. The police department said nearly 600 people in the South end were without power at one point. According to...
NBC Connecticut
Route 83 in Somers Reopens After Structure Fire
Part of Route 83 in Somers has reopened after firefighters put out a blaze in the area Thursday afternoon. The state Department of Transportation said the road was closed between Route 190 and Four Bridges Road, but has since reopened. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is...
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
NBC Connecticut
Branford Garage Fire Destroys Car, Sends Person to the Hospital
A garage fire in Branford destroyed a car and sent a person to the hospital with a burn injury Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters put out the garage fire at Orchard Heights Condominiums on Florence Road just before 4 p.m. Crews put out the blaze shortly after getting to the scene, which...
Eyewitness News
Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning. The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour. According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point. The rollover was first reported around...
fox61.com
1 dead after pick up truck falls off I-91 onto Route 75 in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. — One person has died after their car fell off Interstate 91 south in Windsor and got tangled in wires over Route 75 Thursday morning. Route 75 in Windsor and the HOV ramp on the southbound side of I-91 remain closed. Crews are working to untangle the...
Eyewitness News
Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning. The scene cleared later in the morning. A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m. The DOT said the left lane was closed. It...
Eyewitness News
Driver faces charges after striking state trooper, firefighter on Rt.9
Route 75 in Windsor was closed under overpasses for Interstate 91 because of a crash. Meteorologist Scot Haney said parts of the state may see a brief shower later in the day on Thursday. Here is his 7 a.m. forecast. SCENE VIDEO: Route 75 closed in Windsor due to crash.
NBC Connecticut
Trooper, Firefighter Struck While at Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell
A Connecticut State Police trooper and a firefighter were struck while at the scene of a crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell on Wednesday morning. Troopers were called to a crash in the area. While there, a trooper and a firefighter were struck by a different vehicle, according to state police.
NBC Connecticut
Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44. The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened. It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut...
Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash
The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting. Alana Rae Bourbeau die…
Eyewitness News
Accident shuts down I-95 in Old Lyme
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Both sides of I-95 are shut down following an accident Monday evening. Officials with the Department of Transportation say the northbound lanes are shut down between Exits 70 and 71, and the southbound lanes are shut down between Exit 70 and 69. State police say...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
Comments / 0