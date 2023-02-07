Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
NuStar Energy (NS) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues
NS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per unit of 34 cents, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents and improved significantly from the year-ago figure of 14 cents. This was primarily on account of all-time high Permian volumes, which averaged 584000 daily during the quarter.
Zacks.com
Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
GOGL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained stable at 15 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter revenues has declined 53.88% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
Zacks.com
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Zacks.com
Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
AEIS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. Further, the bottom line increased by 25% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $490.74 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $471.5 million. The top line improved 24% year over...
Zacks.com
Will Cost Headwinds Dampen Danaher's (DHR) Q4 Earnings?
DHR - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Jan 24, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 7.6% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 10.9%.
Zacks.com
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
Zacks.com
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Zacks.com
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
CLF - Free Report) is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Feb 14. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, while beat once. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of roughly 7.8%, on average. The company posted a negative earnings surprise of around 35.6% in the last reported quarter.
Zacks.com
Insulet (PODD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.
Zacks.com
Lionsgate (LGF.A) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise
LGF.A - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company had reported earnings of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 13% year...
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Support Coca-Cola's (KO) Earnings Beat in Q4
KO - Free Report) is expected to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 numbers on Feb 14, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $10.01 billion, suggesting 5.7% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For fourth-quarter...
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
Zacks.com
Trimble (TRMB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y
TRMB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Further, the bottom line decreased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. TRMB’s revenues of $856.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. Also, the figure was...
Zacks.com
Knowles (KN) Revenues Down Y/Y, Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
KN - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line beating the same by a penny. The leading supplier of sophisticated micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions reported year-over-year lower revenues due to sluggish demand and inventory adjustments in the consumer electronics market. Nevertheless, robust demand in defense, medtech, EV and industrial markets partially cushioned the bottom-line performance.
Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
Zoetis (ZTS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ZTS - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 14, 2023, before market open. Zoetis’ earnings surprise history has been decent so far, having surpassed expectations in two of the trailing four quarters, missing out the other two with an average of 2.08%. In the last reported quarter, Zoetis reported a negative earnings surprise of 2.42%.
Zacks.com
Here's What to Expect From Arch Capital's (ACGL) Q4 Earnings
ACGL - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 13, after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 15.37%. Factors to Consider. Premiums in the fourth quarter are expected to have...
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
FLUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Adient (ADNT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
ADNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to loss of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15%. A...
Comments / 0