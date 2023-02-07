ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Durfee student wins prestigious award

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Let’s check out today’s top stories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGEqz_0keiS7B100

A special education student at B.M.C Durfee High School who recently won a big award for his artwork has faced some extra challenges along the way learning English in the ELL program as middle-schooler. A native of Portugal, Ismael Alves came to Fall River as a middle school student and despite some early struggles with English has made incredible strides. Meet this incredible young man right here.

Somerset Berkley forward Kein Stafford's first year of high school ice hockey has been eye-opening. Not only is the Houston, Texas, native's game rounding into form midway through the season, but he's also relishing a team off to a fast start. The Raiders are off to their best start since the 2006-07 season. Read more here.

Prysmian is hoping to move one step closer to starting construction on its planned manufacturing facility at Brayton Point by getting the state to sign off on its anticipated environmental impact, while residents have lingering concerns over issues including noise and air pollution. Hear what they had to say here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3

Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Persy’s Place Has Not Been Sold, Despite Online Rumor

Despite social media rumors, the Persy’s Place in Dartmouth has not been sold and is not for sale. Two of the Persy’s locations have recently closed, but the six remaining locations – including Dartmouth – are still going strong with the owner of some of those locations coming on as a managing partner in the other locations.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

There’s a Pasteis de Natas Showdown Between New Bedford and Fall River for Portuguese Pride

There's no better way to celebrate Portuguese culture than with a good old-fashioned pasteis de natas showdown. Local bakeries from all over New Bedford and Fall River are getting ready to throwdown with their best natas for the bragging rights to be called "the best" in the SouthCoast. These decadent little custard delights are a crowd-pleaser in the Portuguese community around the world and it's time to crown a local baker.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Wareham woman wins $1 million from liquor store

The winner of a $1 million scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store has come forward to claim her prize, and knows exactly what she wants to do with the money. Jill Roy, from Wareham, won her $1 million prize on a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket she purchased from a liquor store in Marion. Roy claimed her prize on Feb. 1, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island National Guard soldier dies in crash

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — The Public Affairs Office of the Rhode Island National Guard said one of their soldiers died Wednesday morning after a single car accident. The National Guard said the soldier who remains unnamed at the time, died on Route 102 in Exeter. “We are devastated by...
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River

If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
FALL RIVER, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Cumberland's planned asphalt pump track a 'rideable playground' for all

CUMBERLAND – A new asphalt pump track at Diamond Hill Park, replacing the old dirt one, will be a lasting and durable amenity for people of all abilities to use at once. The bicycle community has always had a presence at the park, said Mayor Jeff Mutter at the Feb. 1 council meeting, and this new pump track for all wheels will be a way to maintain some of that past while taking the park into the future as the town looks to turn it into more of a destination, or a “bridge from where we were to where we’re going.” He said he sees it as a bit of a reward to the bike community for their years of dedication.
CUMBERLAND, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy