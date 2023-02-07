Durfee student wins prestigious award

Good morning, everyone! Let’s check out today’s top stories.

A special education student at B.M.C Durfee High School who recently won a big award for his artwork has faced some extra challenges along the way learning English in the ELL program as middle-schooler. A native of Portugal, Ismael Alves came to Fall River as a middle school student and despite some early struggles with English has made incredible strides. Meet this incredible young man right here.

Somerset Berkley forward Kein Stafford's first year of high school ice hockey has been eye-opening. Not only is the Houston, Texas, native's game rounding into form midway through the season, but he's also relishing a team off to a fast start. The Raiders are off to their best start since the 2006-07 season. Read more here.

Prysmian is hoping to move one step closer to starting construction on its planned manufacturing facility at Brayton Point by getting the state to sign off on its anticipated environmental impact, while residents have lingering concerns over issues including noise and air pollution. Hear what they had to say here.

