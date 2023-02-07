Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Early morning explosion, see pictures of house fire on Degeest Drive in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion in the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4:15 Friday morning. When the RCFD arrived on scene, they found a “heavily involved” home, with two surrounding homes also exposed to the flames. The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the initial scene, aiding in the evacuation of neighboring residents.
kotatv.com
Rapid Valley home explodes when car crashes into it
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley exploded just after 4 a.m. Friday after a vehicle crashed into it. Information at this time is vague as to injuries to anyone in the home or the vehicle. Nearby homes were evacuated due to the fire.
kotatv.com
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sioux San Hospital has been in Rapid City since the 1930s when it was a facility for treating Native American patients with tuberculosis. Over the years, this facility had challenges in providing patients with other care. The process of building the Oyate Health Center began...
kotatv.com
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day. But be warned. It could easily go from a warm car...
KEVN
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
KELOLAND TV
RC’s Monument hosts back to back shows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After a week long of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, this week began the cleanup process as well as setting up for the annual Sports Show. Clean up started right after the last event of the Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday. Crews have been working long hours to get ready for the Monument’s next big event, the Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo.
sdpb.org
Oglala claim treaty right to federal police funding
The Oglala Sioux Tribe is suing the U.S. Department of Interior and its agencies for violating treaty obligations to fund law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Parties spent the day on Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City, the first of a two-day evidentiary hearing in front of Federal Judge Roberto Lange.
kotatv.com
Box Elder grows in the entertainment business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
kotatv.com
Catholic Social Services donates essential items to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Catholic Social Services of Rapid City is working to provide essential items to those less fortunate in the area. The organization is partnering with Catholic Charities USA to donate 500 backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items. Once packed, the bags will...
KELOLAND TV
Eagle Butte woman arrested for DUI in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman is behind bars in Rapid City after crashing her SUV. Police were sent to a parking lot in southern Rapid City where they found an SUV missing its front wheel and a medical unit tending to people. Witnesses say the vehicle was on 5th Street when it left the road and crashed into some construction equipment and a dumpster.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
kotatv.com
Prepping for the busy open-air summer season, the Black Hills Sports Show, Outdoor Expo comes to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend, the Monument will once again be filled, this time with sporting and outdoor enthusiasts. The 41st Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo has vendors for the many different types of sporting activities, while also supporting organizations in the community. South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club, and The Naja Shriners Transportation Fund all benefit from the family-friendly event.
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
gowatertown.net
DCI clears police and jail staff in young mother’s death, seeks info on meth dealer
PIERRE, S.D.–Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into Steele’s death at the request of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail where Steele’s heart stopped on Nov. 16, and the Rapid City Police Department, which employs the officer who arrested her on warrants for missed court appearances hours before she was resuscitated and transported to Monument Health.
newscenter1.tv
The Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo serves more as a showcase for outdoor vehicles
The 2023 Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo is set to begin soon. With about 85 vendors, it’s the one stop shop if you’re looking for boats, motorhomes, RVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, or any kind of outdoor vehicle. It’s the perfect time and place where you can look at all of it under one roof.
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“We are excited to have 60 area employers on the Western Dakota Technical College campus wanting to hire our students! We will have employers here representing all careers our students are preparing for, from welders to nurses,” said Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management. Calvert stated that “This is our biggest career fair ever, we do typically have a waiting list, we have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we possibly could. So we have 60 employers this year and it is the biggest career fair we’ve ever had.”
kotatv.com
Central High School renames its auditorium after former band Director Jack Knowles.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Former Band director Jack Knowles passed away several years ago and was the first band director of Central High School. His family members felt it fitting to honor him by renaming the Auditorium after him. ”We thought it was really appropriate to honor him by renaming...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
gowatertown.net
Rapid City police shoot and kill man involved in hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene.
kotatv.com
Grab a slice: it’s National Pizza Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the U.S., and it comes as no surprise that the fan-favorite food gets its own day. At Boss’ Pizza and Chicken, their specialty breakfast pizza is for those who have a taste for something non-traditional. Covered...
