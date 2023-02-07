ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

southarkansassun.com

Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them

$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Michigan’s 2024 budget proposal highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed her top spending priorities for 2024 on Wednesday in a presentation to state lawmakers. The $79 billion budget proposal comes along with expectations of a record-high surplus projected to be more than $9 million. Educating Michiganders is something the governor is...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income

LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Indiana bill to increase safety for firefighters advances to House floor

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill authored by South Bend House Rep. Maureen Bauer that would increase safety for firefighters advanced to the House floor. House Bill 1219 passed through the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously. The bill would test the blood of 1,000 firefighters, both retired and current, for PFAS levels. PFAS is a chemical used in firefighting foam, and prolonged exposure could lead to cancer.
INDIANA STATE
bridgedetroit.com

Michigan lawmakers raise concern over toll road plan

Experts say 6 cents per mile tolls could raise $1 billion and slow road deterioration. Implementing a toll road system in Michigan would take years and could be a heavy lift. In 2020, Michigan lawmakers sought information on whether toll roads were a feasible option to help drum up more funding for the state’s crumbling roads.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board

A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE

