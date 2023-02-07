Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
$180 'inflation relief' checks: House approves Whitmer's tax cut package despite opposition
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's tax cut package, which includes $180 "inflation relief" checks for taxpayers, was approved by the House on Thursday, despite struggles to get the votes. The governor was not able to get all Democrats on board, and by 10 a.m. it was clear...
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
WNDU
Michigan’s 2024 budget proposal highlights
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed her top spending priorities for 2024 on Wednesday in a presentation to state lawmakers. The $79 billion budget proposal comes along with expectations of a record-high surplus projected to be more than $9 million. Educating Michiganders is something the governor is...
Democrats unveil new plan to reduce taxes on retirement income
LANSING — All Michigan retirement income would be taxed in the same way private pensions were taxed prior to 2012, under a plan proposed Wednesday by Michigan Democrats. The plan also appears designed to avoid what was an expected 0.2 percentage point cut in the state's 4.25% income tax rate, by diverting about $800 million in 2022 revenue from the state's general fund to issue $180 rebate checks to Michigan tax filers.
WWMT
Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
In 2022, a Whitmer veto signified party posturing. In 2023, it’ll mean ‘failure.’
Michigan governors vetoed more than 10% of bills in a year just three times since 1953: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022, Whitmer in 2021 and Whitmer in 2020. Whitmer vetoed 12.3% of all bills to hit her desk in 2022. The only year with a higher veto percentage in the last 70 years was in 2021, when Whitmer vetoed 17.6% of bills.
wtvbam.com
Fink says Whitmer $79 billion budget proposal would grow the size of state government
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – 35th District Republican State Representative Andrew Fink said on Thursday that Governor Whitmer’s $79 billion budget request grows the size of government in the State of Michigan. Fink is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. He was not happy about the lack of...
Didn’t read Whitmer’s budget? Here’s 7 things you might have missed.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled her proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday, Feb. 8 with an abundance of slideshows, charts and numbers. Budgets are important and set the state’s priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. If you’re not keen on diving into the hundreds of pages of state spreadsheets on detailed fiscal policy, here’s a quick guide to some of the key details in Whitmer’s budget proposal:
Gov. Whitmer proposes $180 tax credit to help Michiganders, but is it enough?
“This will be the largest tax break for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Democrats unveiled major tax overhaul: A guide to their proposals
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders unveiled a new plan to send $180 checks to Michigan taxpayers. The payments are part of a larger plan proposing permanent tax cuts that target low-income earners and retirees. If state lawmakers approve the changes, they would mark the biggest transformation of Michigan's tax system in more than a decade. Here's a look at the proposals: ...
9&10 News
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit
What it All Means: Breaking Down the Retirement Tax and Earned Income Tax Credit. Over the past month, and for the foreseeable future, the biggest debate in Lansing is tax relief. Tax code can be one of the most confusing aspects of state law so 9&10 News wanted to dive...
WNDU
Indiana bill to increase safety for firefighters advances to House floor
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill authored by South Bend House Rep. Maureen Bauer that would increase safety for firefighters advanced to the House floor. House Bill 1219 passed through the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously. The bill would test the blood of 1,000 firefighters, both retired and current, for PFAS levels. PFAS is a chemical used in firefighting foam, and prolonged exposure could lead to cancer.
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
bridgedetroit.com
Michigan lawmakers raise concern over toll road plan
Experts say 6 cents per mile tolls could raise $1 billion and slow road deterioration. Implementing a toll road system in Michigan would take years and could be a heavy lift. In 2020, Michigan lawmakers sought information on whether toll roads were a feasible option to help drum up more funding for the state’s crumbling roads.
9&10 News
Consumers Energy: A Force for You - How to Get Help with Your Electric Bills
Consumer’s Energy is making a $25 million contribution to help Michigan homes and businesses with those electric bills. Josh Paciorek form Consumer’s Energy breaks it all down for us right here on ‘the four.’
Michigan Democrats propose a $180 check. For some, it's not enough for single grocery trip
Some who might receive $180 checks proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders have greeted the plan with tepid support while others scoffed at what they see as a paltry payment that won't go very far to help ease the economic toll of inflation. The proposal, detailed Monday by Whitmer and...
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
DTE to increase rates from 3 pm to 7 pm as time-of-day price hike next month
FOX 2 (WJBK) - DTE Energy customers will be seeing a change in their electrical rates. The move begins next month as all residential DTE customers will switch to time-of-day rates. The cost to use electricity will be higher between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the week and lower the rest of the time.
Former Michigan governor candidate Perry Johnson considering run for president
Johnson was struck off the ballot when he ran for governor in Michigan because it was determined that he had thousands of fake signatures.
WNDU
Indiana extra emergency SNAP benefits end; food banks trying to manage growing demand
INDIANA (WNDU) - Representatives of Indiana’s branch of “Feeding America,” met with lawmakers at the State House and discussed several changes in legislation to benefit Food Banks, and those that have depended on them. This came after a huge increase in need due to the fact that...
Comments / 0