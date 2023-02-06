I work from the second bedroom, which is a relatively new concept for me as I've lived most of my life with one (or none) bedrooms. When the pandemic first struck, I was living with a roommate. We both suddenly had to work from home, holing up in our respective bedrooms and trying, with some difficulty, to remain productive. I put my laptop on top of my dresser and spent over a year working two feet away from my bed. My bathroom was eight feet away, my kitchen was ten. I realized, like many of us did, that I didn't need to commute to an office to get my job done. My roommate, on the other hand, wallowed in her room eating chocolate cake by the fistful and drinking rosé by the pint glass.

4 DAYS AGO