Court hears expert testimony from doctor who treated Clayton Allison’s daughter
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday was the second day of testimony in the retrial of Clayton Allison, the Wasilla man accused of killing his 15-month-old daughter. State prosecutors called Dr. Elizabeth Galloway to the stand to testify in front of the jury. Galloway was the doctor who treated Allison’s daughter...
Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place
Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD students will have a longer lunch time next school year
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Updated: 4 hours ago. An update on...
alaskapublic.org
New Anchorage daycare teaches children in Hmong and English
On a recent Thursday, Chue Hang opened a small door to greet a classroom of toddlers at her new daycare. “Good morning!” she said. “Nyob zoo!” some responded in Hmong. Hang is the director of the Hmoob Cultural Center of Alaska — a daycare she started in Midtown Anchorage in November. She said she wanted to help support and educate Hmong people like herself, and also to offer child care in a city that is strapped for options.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Ski for Women
The Alaska Ski for Women is one of the biggest women’s ski events in the World, and it’s happening in Anchorage on February 5th! This week on Outdoor Explorer, we’ll talk with founder Sally Burkholder, about its beginnings more than two decades ago. And we’ll also talk with Director Molly Mylius about this year’s event.
kinyradio.com
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly not ready to proceed with litigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics. During the meeting, the assembly discussed their plans on how to change their three current emergency ordinances into regular ordinances, in order to make sure the processes continue into the future. Additionally, Assembly members discussed where they currently stand on moving forward with legal actions regarding investigations of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace and Dave Bronson’s administration.
kinyradio.com
Accidental death caused by carbon monoxide exposure
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - On Feb. 8, Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence in Wasilla for reports of an unresponsive male with possible carbon monoxide exposure. EMS and fire units were already on the scene attempting CPR when troopers arrived. Fire units discovered dangerously high CO levels inside the...
alaskapublic.org
Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska
For the Alaska Court System, Friday is wedding day. After a break of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wedding ceremonies have resumed at Alaska’s courthouses. Anchorage, the busiest state courthouse for weddings, resumed knot-tying Jan. 20, and Palmer will follow suit March 3. Most of...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
alaskasnewssource.com
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
Paulette Simpson: The ticking demographic time bomb
Years ago, I attended a college commencement where a Jesuit priest offered graduates some good advice: When you’re about to make a big decision, first ask yourself, “How do I know, and what if I’m wrong?”. In short, consider the source of the knowledge that informs your...
alaskapublic.org
An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?
At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
akbizmag.com
Top Shelf: Craft and Design at Whisky & Ramen
The Whiskey & Ramen co-owners fell in love with a historic three-story, 6,000-square-foot building downtown that provided more than enough room for a growing restaurant, as well as design challenges to match the space. When Jon McNeil and Nicole Cusack decided to bring a ramen restaurant to Anchorage, they pictured...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD School Board votes unanimously for extended lunch hours next school year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District elementary school students will see changes to their lunch hours during the upcoming school year. At Tuesday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting, the board voted unanimously to revise the board policy concerning student nutrition. The new changes would guarantee elementary school students at least 20 minutes of lunchtime, starting from the moment they are served food.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Day Trips Around Anchorage That Are Worth The Expedition
Any trip to Alaska has to involve getting off the beaten path. After all, you’ll want to take a few day trips to see everything Alaska has to offer, right?. You can see the best sights in Alaska’s wilderness with these day trips from Anchorage. Our top choices include these priceless destinations:
tourcounsel.com
Dimond Center | Shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska
The Dimond Center is a regional shopping mall in Anchorage, Alaska, United States, located on the southwest corner of East Dimond Boulevard and the Old Seward Highway in south Anchorage. This is the largest enclosed mall in the state of Alaska, though the open-air Tikahtnu Commons in NE Anchorage has a greater GLA.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of the Chinese spy balloon. Senator Sullivan suggested heightened public transparency on the balloon, and the wider ramifications for national security, to keep Americans informed. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Anchorage Assembly has voted to postpone indefinitely a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Municipality of Anchorage HR director Tshibaka tenders resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Municipality of Anchorage Chief Human Resources Officer Niki Tshibaka has resigned from his position, according to a press release from the mayor’s office. According to the release, the mayor accepted the resignation of Tshibaka and Raylene Griffith has been named the new acting director of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
