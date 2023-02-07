ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. NASA Wallops sounding rocket launch scrubbed on Friday. NASA says it’s now evaluating weather conditions for a possible launch on Saturday, February 11. Though if the launch were to happen on Saturday, there will be no livestream and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty

A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth

A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth. A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …. King's Fork defeated Nansemond River 70-38 while Maury...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor

Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move …. Elizabeth City officials respond to quadruple shooting. Elizabeth City officials spoke out after four teenagers were taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Local organizations providing relief in earthquake-ravaged …. Two local organizations are bringing aid...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles

The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles. The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance balloon

The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance …. The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. General Assembly reaches midway point. The Virginia...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton

The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
EDENTON, NC
WAVY News 10

JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton

Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
HAMPTON, VA

