Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023Alexandrea SumuelVirginia Beach, VA
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
The shooting five weeks ago at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News echoes a 2000 Michigan incident in which a first-grader killed a classmate. A former prosecutor in that case talks about that case, and has advice for Newport News. Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where …. The shooting...
WAVY News 10
Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly
Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. NASA Wallops sounding rocket launch scrubbed on Friday. NASA says it’s now evaluating weather conditions for a possible launch on Saturday, February 11. Though if the launch were to happen on Saturday, there will be no livestream and...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty
A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
WAVY News 10
Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth
A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. Woman dies following shooting on Loxley Rd in Portsmouth. A woman died following a shooting Sunday night in Portsmouth. https://bit.ly/3Y3QmOJ. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …. King's Fork defeated Nansemond River 70-38 while Maury...
WAVY News 10
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move to seal records against Va. Beach pastor
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney reverses move …. Elizabeth City officials respond to quadruple shooting. Elizabeth City officials spoke out after four teenagers were taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening at the Walker Landing Apartments. Local organizations providing relief in earthquake-ravaged …. Two local organizations are bringing aid...
MISSING: Police in Norfolk search for NSU student last seen Jan. 29
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for a missing Norfolk State University student. Keith Anderson, 18, was last seen at NSU on January 29. According to his family, he's a freshman. He's described as being 6'1" and roughly 300...
WAVY News 10
Charges dropped against Chesapeake man shot by Portsmouth police last year
The charges against Andre Rawls, a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or dropped. He had been arrested July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Charges dropped against...
WAVY News 10
Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles
The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles. The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after...
WAVY News 10
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
Ghent School in Norfolk placed on lockdown after students find bullets outside
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Ghent School in Norfolk is on lockdown Friday after bullets were found outside the building. According to the spokesperson for Norfolk Public Schools, students at the school found some bullets outside and the building is on lockdown as a precaution while police investigate. The spokesperson says there has been no report […]
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
Funeral arrangements underway in Norfolk following arrest in 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – More than a decade after the body of a little girl was discovered in Alabama, she will finally be laid to rest this month in Norfolk. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. She’s been referred to as the Opelika Jane […]
WAVY News 10
U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance …. The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. General Assembly reaches midway point. The Virginia...
Williamsburg Bray School building relocates from William & Mary’s campus to Colonial Williamsburg
According to a press release, the building that served as the original home of the Williamsburg Bray School was moved from the campus on Friday morning to the Colonial Williamsburg's Historic Area.
Parents at Virginia school where 6-year-old boy shot teacher prepare to sue
The families of two students at a Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old shot his teacher have filed notices of potential legal action against the school system.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
WAVY News 10
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning in 2024; State lawmakers propose $7.5M for pier
Princess Cruises will stop in Yorktown beginning …. Community Chat with Thaler McCormick, CEO of ForKids. Watch the Community Chat with Thaler McCormick, CEO of ForKids. We discuss the organization and the housing crisis in Hampton Roads. WAVY Go Red for Women 2023. WAVY-TV is proud to support "Go Red...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton
Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
Comments / 0