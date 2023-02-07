Five people were killed in a crash on Highway 160 south of Freeport and a person involved in the collision fled to Elk Grove where he was arrested. It all began around 5:30 pm Thursday evening when a Cadillac Escalade collided with a tree on Highway 160, south of the Freeport Bridge. The CHP believes a man involved in the collision then carjacked a good samaritan who had stopped to help. That led to a chase that eventually ended in Elk Grove on Elk Grove Blvd and Fire Poppy where another collision occurred. The suspect then fled on foot to Valley Hi Country Club where he was eventually apprehended. The CHP, Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies, and Elk Grove Police were involved in the pursuit and arrest.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO