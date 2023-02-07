Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Suspect in Custody for Fatal Stabbing of 18 year old Girl
“At approximately 1:17 P.M. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Rancho Cordova Police Officers responded to a residence on Ramsgate Way in the City of Rancho Cordova. A caller reported a male subject stabbed the victim and ran her over with a vehicle. When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old female suffering from multiple stab wounds and requested the fire department respond to assist. The Sacramento Metro Fire District arrived moments later and began to render medical aid. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
Family of man who died in Sacramento County Sheriff’s custody files federal lawsuit
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The family of a man who died after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies is now suing the County in federal court. 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital on Dec. 16, after an arrest by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies in the early morning of Dec. 6 left him unconscious.
goldrushcam.com
Two Murder Suspects Arrested in Folsom for the Shooting Death of Monte Jordan in Fresno on August 27, 2022
February 9, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported that two subjects have been arrested for the 2022 murder of victim Monte Jordan. Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 20-year-old Monte Jordan was fatally shot in the parking lot of 4498 North Cornelia Avenue. Homicide detectives received tips on a vehicle involved in the murder. During the investigation, detectives served over twenty search warrants for residential, cell phone, and social media accounts. They also recovered the suspect vehicle used in the murder in Washington. Detectives identified 18-year-old Gerald Turner and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Marella Reid, as the suspects responsible for Jordan’s death. Investigators tracked the suspects to Folsom, California, where they were taken into custody with the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department.
KCRA.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle shot by Sacramento police after crashing into officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers shot and injured a suspect in a stolen vehicle in North Sacramento on Thursday, a spokesperson for the department said. Sgt. Zach Eaton said in a press conference that there was a carjacking in Sacramento on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning officers found the stolen vehicle parked in the area of El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
5 people killed in crash near Freeport, suspect chase ends in Elk Grove
Five people were killed in a crash on Highway 160 south of Freeport and a person involved in the collision fled to Elk Grove where he was arrested. It all began around 5:30 pm Thursday evening when a Cadillac Escalade collided with a tree on Highway 160, south of the Freeport Bridge. The CHP believes a man involved in the collision then carjacked a good samaritan who had stopped to help. That led to a chase that eventually ended in Elk Grove on Elk Grove Blvd and Fire Poppy where another collision occurred. The suspect then fled on foot to Valley Hi Country Club where he was eventually apprehended. The CHP, Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputies, and Elk Grove Police were involved in the pursuit and arrest.
KCRA.com
5 killed after hit-and-run crash, carjacking and pursuit in Sacramento County, officials say
Five people died Thursday evening after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County that led to a carjacking and pursuit, officials said. A survivor of that crash was detained in connection. The California Highway Patrol said it got a call at 5:27 p.m. about a Cadillac Escalade that crashed into a...
Elk Grove Citizen
Two suspects arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car in EG
Elk Grove police officers arrested two validated gang members who allegedly tried to hide from authorities after crashing a stolen vehicle in central Elk Grove during the morning of Feb. 7. A third suspect remains at large, as of press time. The Elk Grove police’s social media manager joked about...
Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun
(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police. The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m. •Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers The […]
Suspects arrested after more than $12K worth of alcohol stolen in Vacaville smash and grab
VACAVILLE – A group of suspects who hit a Vacaville BevMo! store and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol have been arrested. Vacaville police say the burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the scene within minutes of getting a door break alarm. They then found that someone had shattered the front door and made off with a lot of merchandise. Checking surveillance cameras around the city, police say they noticed car getting onto Interstate 80 without its headlights on around the time of the burglary. Suspiciously, the car's lights went back on once it...
KCRA.com
Family seeks answers after 21-year-old woman found dead in Sacramento motel
Family members of Kiarra Hollwager, a woman who was found dead at a Sacramento motel, are seeking answers as to what happened to her. Loved ones held a vigil Thursday night for the 21-year-old woman at the Royal 8 Motel on 6448 Stockton Boulevard where she was found last weekend.
Vigil planned for 10-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
(KTXL) — A vigil is planned Thursday for the 10-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Yuba County. The family identified the 10-year-old as Frankie Rosiles. The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at Olivehurst Linda Little League field. Everyone is welcome to attend. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 10-year-old Frankie Rosiles […]
Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say
(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
Yuba City Police searching for missing woman
(KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 52-year-old Marian Wilkinson was last seen on Jan. 29, walking in Marysville around 3:40 p.m. Some fliers that have been distributed also list her name as Marian […]
3 Stockton residents accused of breaking into, stealing from Vacaville BevMo!
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three Stockton residents were arrested by Fairfield and Vacaville police after allegedly robbing a BevMo! store early Monday morning. The Vacaville Police Department says Juan Coy, 30; Christian Krammer, 19; and a 16-year-old were arrested after they responded to a BevMo! store for a glass break alarm.
Sutter County deputies arrest man after deadly Yuba City DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — The driver in a deadly Yuba City crash was arrested and is facing charges that include vehicle manslaughter, police said Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as Ricardo Mora-Ramirez, 21. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail on charges that include driving while under the influence and vehicle manslaughter, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
KCRA.com
Police investigate death of 3-year-old in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on Tuesday in Sacramento. Sacramento police have responded to the Motel 6 on 30th Street for the investigation. Crime scene tape blocked off the entrance to room 123. A spokesperson with the Sacramento Fire Department tells KCRA...
Postal worker robbed in Stockton while delivering mail; $50K reward for information offered
STOCKTON – A $50,000 reward for information is now being offered after a postal carrier was robbed in Stockton last month. The incident happened early in the afternoon on Jan. 26. According to the US Postal Service, the letter carrier was delivering mail on the northeast side of Cathedral Circle in Stockton when the suspect pulled up. After brandishing a gun in his pants, the suspect demanded the letter carrier hand over the postal keys.The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Cathedral Circle in a black Dodge Journey. Several other people were in the vehicle at the time. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to report it to the US Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455.
