Fort Smith, AR

Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
University of Arkansas professor discusses new ChatGPT technology

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — More than 100 million visitors have already visited "ChatGPT" in 2023. The software allows your computer to answer a question in a narrative form for letters, emails, and even essays. Cindy Moehring teaches at the Walton College for the University of Arkansas. She believes that the...
Wintry mix possible Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist is watching for a wintry mix on Friday and the potential for accumulation, mainly at the higher elevations.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
Spotty Rain/Snow Mix This Morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some snowflakes and rain may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
Tonight's heavy rain could lead to high water

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns that tonight's heavy rain could lead to areas of high water in parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content...
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 2/1

Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Brett Marshall Barnes of Huntington was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on February 1 at 2:31 p.m. Barnes was charged with parole violation, Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree. Andra Jade McClanahan of Booneville was booked...
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
NWA, regional road crews ready for next round of snow

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — More wintry weather is back in the forecast as we’re less then a week removed from the big ice storm. In Fayetteville, public works crews are responsible for around 500 miles of roads. And those 40/29 News spoke with told us that storm last week took a bite out of the salt supply – but there’s still plenty remaining to cover whatever winter has left.
Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
