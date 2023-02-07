Read full article on original website
Central’s Razorbacks target Annor Boateng impressing as junior and pondering future
Little Rock Central star and in-state 2024 Razorbacks target Annor Boateng reflects on his coveted recruitment, high school career goals, and what he looks for in a college landing spot.
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
nwahomepage.com
Musselman: Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr., back at practice, could return to game action in “near future”
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. returned to Razorbacks practices as a participant in recent days and could return to the court for game action as soon as the team’s home game against Mississippi State on Saturday, according to multiple sources with Head Hog Eric Musselman confirming during a zoom press conference on Wednesday that Smith had returned to practice and that he (Musselman) was “optimistic and hopeful that Nick will be able to play sometime in the near future.”
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.
KHBS
4 Van Buren, Arkansas men injured in gunfight
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Four people were hurt in a gunfight in a downtown Van Buren home Wednesday afternoon, according to Jamie Hammond, police chief. The four men, ages 22 to 26, were inside a house arguing. One man, age 22, pulled out a gun and shot the other...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
KHBS
University of Arkansas professor discusses new ChatGPT technology
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — More than 100 million visitors have already visited "ChatGPT" in 2023. The software allows your computer to answer a question in a narrative form for letters, emails, and even essays. Cindy Moehring teaches at the Walton College for the University of Arkansas. She believes that the...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley could see snow today, accumulation is unlikely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain and some snowflakes may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
Hogs Get Fans Bailing Out of Rupp with Over 4 Minutes Left
Strong impressions after double-digit win will help Razorbacks in March's bracket.
KHBS
Wintry mix possible Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist is watching for a wintry mix on Friday and the potential for accumulation, mainly at the higher elevations.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
aseaofblue.com
Official from Kentucky vs. Arkansas was reportedly yelling at fans going into halftime
Tuesday night in Rupp Arena was not a good showing from the Kentucky Wildcats as they were run off the floor in the second half in an 88-73 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Aside from the Cats’ performance, it was also a poor showing from the officials, especially in the first half, which had the Rupp Arena crowd booing and chanting “refs you suck.”
KHBS
Spotty Rain/Snow Mix This Morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some snowflakes and rain may fall over Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this morning. The greatest potential for wet snow is in Madison, Washington, and parts of LeFlore and Sequoyah counties. Accumulation is unlikely for anywhere except the highest elevations. Temperatures aren't likely to dip...
One man injured in Fort Smith house fire
Fort Smith police and fire departments are responding to a house fire Friday morning on Feb.10.
Police: Van Buren shooting stemmed from argument between 4 men
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Cpl. Megan Slayton with the Van Buren Police Department, police are investigating a shooting at a home near Cedar Street on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call reportedly was received by the police department around 4:10 p.m. Slayton confirmed the suspect and three others...
KHBS
Tonight's heavy rain could lead to high water
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns that tonight's heavy rain could lead to areas of high water in parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 2/1
Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Brett Marshall Barnes of Huntington was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on February 1 at 2:31 p.m. Barnes was charged with parole violation, Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree. Andra Jade McClanahan of Booneville was booked...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
KHBS
NWA, regional road crews ready for next round of snow
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — More wintry weather is back in the forecast as we’re less then a week removed from the big ice storm. In Fayetteville, public works crews are responsible for around 500 miles of roads. And those 40/29 News spoke with told us that storm last week took a bite out of the salt supply – but there’s still plenty remaining to cover whatever winter has left.
KHBS
Fort Smith police and fire crews respond to structure fire
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police say there was a structure fire in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street. Police say they responded to the scene, along with fire crews. The incident did cause traffic delays in the area for a time. The scene has since been cleared.
KHBS
Oklahoma sues company that had started construction on new Sallisaw Veterans Home
SALLISAW, Okla. — Oklahoma is suing the company that had been building the new Sallisaw Veterans Home, the state's Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday. The department is seeking $21 million in damages from the construction company. The company made significant mistakes during construction and parts of the building...
