Henrico firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on I-295

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire Department managed to bring a vehicle fire on Interstate 295 under control before any serious damage or injuries.

8News was notified of the fire shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. According to authorities, the fire involved a four-door sedan on the right shoulder of I-295 near Mountain Road.

Firefighters reportedly brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

