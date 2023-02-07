ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on I-295

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire Department managed to bring a vehicle fire on Interstate 295 under control before any serious damage or injuries.

8News was notified of the fire shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. According to authorities, the fire involved a four-door sedan on the right shoulder of I-295 near Mountain Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tO4o_0keiQQgl00
8News was notified of the fire shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. According to authorities, the fire involved a four-door sedan on the right shoulder of I-295 near Mountain Road. (Photo courtesy of William Mensch)

Firefighters reportedly brought the fire under control within 20 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

