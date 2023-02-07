Driver suspected of DUI injures 3 in Yuba City, sheriff’s office says

(KTXL) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into three people who were walking near a school in Yuba City on Monday afternoon.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores, which is near Andros Karperos School.

Deputies said two adults and one juvenile were hit by the car, leaving them all with major injuries.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect in the crash as 49-year-old Chera Center. She reportedly had a juvenile passenger in the car with her at the time of the crash.

She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and various other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Deputy Anub at SAnub@co.sutter.ca.us.

