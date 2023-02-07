Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team
Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: New-born and mother saved after four days in rubble
A new-born baby and his mother have been rescued from rubble in Turkey, around 90 hours after the first of Monday's deadly earthquakes. The 10-day-old boy, named Yagiz, was retrieved from a ruined structure in the southern Hatay province. Footage showed the child being carefully taken out overnight - a...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Survivor in rubble sparks hope for more 'miracles'
Rescue workers called for silence at a fallen apartment building in the southern Turkish city of Iskenderun on Wednesday after hearing signs of life beneath the mounds of rubble. Onlookers including family, friends and neighbours of the building's residents stopped talking, while cranes and other machinery nearby were switched off.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
BBC
China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris
The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: footballer Priscilla Okyere gives eyewitness account
Ghana midfielder Priscilla Okyere is terrified of going to sleep, afraid that another earthquake might happen when she is in bed. The 27-year-old plays for Hatayspor in southern Turkey, and is a survivor of the devastating quake that struck there on Monday. The earthquake is already considered the worst worldwide...
BBC
'Luffy': Japan arrests 'crime bosses' who lived in Philippine jail
Japanese police have arrested four men for allegedly orchestrating scams and robberies while jailed overseas, in a case that has gripped the country. Authorities say they targeted the elderly, and stole or cheated their victims of billions of yen. From their jail in the Philippines, the men managed to recruit...
