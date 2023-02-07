Done playing last week’s games and looking for more? Here are some more short video games you can binge and finish this weekend. Take care as there may be some spoilers in this article. Hogwarts Legacy Release Date: February 10, 2023 Developed by: Avalanche Software Published by: Warner Brothers Games Time to beat: 24 hours […] The post Short Video Games To Binge And Finish This Weekend Vol. 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

11 HOURS AGO