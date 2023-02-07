Read full article on original website
Coffee Conversation: Roses and Rosé Valentine’s Day Dinner at New London Cafe
DULUTH, Minn. — New London Café presents “Roses and Rosé” Valentine’s Day Dinner. New London Café Owner John Jenkins and Chef Sarah Severson joined FOX21 on the morning to preview the romantic event. Tickets include a four-course menu, four full pours to pair,...
Duluth’s Bentleyville Unveils Winner Of 20th Anniversary Logo Design Contest
When Bentleyville opens in Duluth in 2023, it will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, so organizers recently reached out to the community to help design a new logo to mark the milestone. After all, if you're going to celebrate a 20th Anniversary, you must have a sweet new logo to...
Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites. This season’s lineup:. July 7 - Top Gun:...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Coffee Conversation: Valentine’s Weekend Lake Superior Helicopters Tours
DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Helicopter’s is offering a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend from the skies above Duluth’s historical landmarks. You can spend Valentine’s weekend sipping champagne and taking flight over sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, and more with LSH’s romantic tours.
Coffee Conversation: Denfeld Theater Students’ Present “I Hate Valentine’s Day” Production
DULUTH, Minn. — Whether you love or hate Valentine’s Day, you’ll find comedic relief at Denfeld High School’s short production, “I hate Valentine’s Day,” this February. Cast members Madeline Juntunen and Reggie Frederick joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of the show’s...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
Duluth Cyclist Receives Send Off Party Before Iditarod Race
DULUTH, Minn. – A sendoff party and fundraiser were held for Duluth Cyclist Leah Gruhn before she embarks on the world’s longest winter marathon, the Iditarod Trail Invitational. Held at Hoops Brewing, friends and members of the cycling community came together for food, drinks, and a silent auction.
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
Cloquet Public Library Puts On Book Sale To Raise Funds For Programming
CLOQUET, Minn. — On Tuesday, a book sale was held at the Cloquet Public Library to raise money to support their programming. The Friends of the Cloquet Public Library group puts on these book sales a few times a month by filling up a room full of many fun options.
Northern Star: Jobe Juenemann
DULUTH, Minn.- This past Saturday, Duluth East’s senior guard Jobe Juenemann, had a career day on his home court, finishing with 32 points in the Greyhounds dominating 81-68 win over Coon Rapids. “Just feeling a little bit more comfortable, I mean it’s passed mid-season, really getting in the groove...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat
Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
Duluth Denfeld & Rock Ridge Boys Hockey Moving to Class 7AA in 23-24
DULUTH, Minn.- The landscape of section 7A and 7AA boys hockey continues to change. After it was announced over two weeks ago that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was switching to Class A. Two teams from Class A are now on the move. Those teams being Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge as they will...
Ben Steeves Named to Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD freshman forward Ben Steeves has been named to the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List. The award has been given annually to the top rookie in men’s NCAA Division 1 hockey since the 2006-07 season. Steeves has had a season to remember so far...
Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Top Forest Lake in “Silent Night Game”
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team picked up their 15th win of the season on Wednesday, defeating Forest Lake 52 to 49. Dillon Bement had a team-leading 14 points in the contest. Jobe Juenemann was just behind him with 13. Duluth East (15-4) will next play at Bloomington...
Prep Hockey: Northern Stars Fall in 7AA Quarterfinals, Denfeld Boys Knock Off Marshall in OT
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Northern Stars would see their season come to a close on Thursday as they fell to Elk River/Zimmerman 6 to 1 in the Section 7AA quarterfinals. Mae McCall would have the lone goal for Duluth. The Northern Stars finish the year at 14-8-4. In other hockey...
Coffee Conversation: 26th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol
DULUTH, Minn. — The 26th Annual Duluth and St. Louis County Days at the Capitol will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 9, in Saint Paul. Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Daniel Fanning joined FOX21 on the morning show on Tuesday to talk about the top priorities at hand.
