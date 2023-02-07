Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Seattle's Outdoor Adventure: Hiking, Biking, and MoreSom DuttSeattle, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com
Rare Society Steakhouse opens first Washington location in Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Wash., February 8,2023—The San Diego-born open-flame steakhouse, Rare Society, opens its fourth location in Mill Creek today, February 8, the first location outside California, featuring a menu of Santa Maria-style grilled meats inspired by vintage Las Vegas steakhouses. Mill Creek is first of an estimated 15 locations opening throughout the U.S. over the next five years by Trust Restaurant Group.
foodieflashpacker.com
10 Must-Try Breakfast Restaurants in Tacoma, Washington
Seeking out Tacoma, Washington’s top breakfast spot? You’ve come to the proper location. Tacoma offers a wide range of choices, from traditional eateries to hip brunch places. Tacoma breakfast restaurants offer something for everyone, whether you’re in the mood for a filling plate of pancakes or a hydrating acai bowl.
KING-5
The on-site sewage business is no laughing matter at this Tacoma convention
TACOMA, Wash. — You've probably heard of Comic Con and the Consumer Electronics Show, but does Septic-Con ring a bell? It should. It's the state's largest gathering of professionals from the on-site sewage industry, who recently converged at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center for two fun-filled days to soak in all that the field has to offer.
myedmondsnews.com
After 38 years in Edmonds, Sound Styles to close March 31
Sound Styles, a women’s apparel and accessory boutique in downtown Edmonds, will be closing its doors for good on March 31. “It is bittersweet to be closing after the best year the store has ever had,” said owner Jenny Murphy. “But it is time”. The mother/daughter...
Wine Walk Row gets a brand new tenant
The two biodynamic Oregon wineries are teaming up.
KING-5
A 'Contraption Master' builds one of his biggest at the Seattle Boat Show
SEATTLE — Tucked among more than 300 exhibits, 800 boats and thousands of daily visitors, Zach Umperovitch quietly tinkers with a "toy" that spans more than 100 feet of the Lumen Field Event Center. Using paddles, boats, and even a swinging stuffed salmon, the self-proclaimed "world's leading authority on...
KING-5
8 unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day throughout western Washington
SEATTLE — Whether you call it Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or Palentine's Day, Feb. 14th is an excuse to celebrate. Here are eight unique ways to do just that, from all around western Washington!. Noir Luxe Candle Bar in Seattle. This Black-owned and woman-owned brand enables couples and groups...
KING-5
Some of Seattle's funniest people have put themselves on the Disabled List
SEATTLE — "I know there are certain things that I'll never be able to do," comedian Dan Hurwitz tells an audience, gesturing with a hand that is missing most of its digits. "Like use chopsticks." He gets a laugh. "And play 'Chopsticks.'" He get a bigger laugh. We're at...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
48north.com
J/24 Worlds Coming to Puget Sound in 2024
The J/24 Class World Championship regatta, one of the most prestigious events in international sailboat racing, will be held on Puget Sound in 2024 and hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. The governing body of the J/24 class recently notified CYC that its bid to hold the regatta had...
Here’s the ‘buzz’ behind Seattle’s mushroom coffee
Coffee enhancements and alternatives are everywhere these days: From the milk you put into your lattes, syrups in your sugary drinks, or the base for your caffeine boost, there’s no telling what could possibly come next — until now. Mushroom coffee. Before you jump in with, “I’m not a mushroom person,” or “don’t like the taste of mushrooms,” let me start off by saying that’s what I said before heading to Wunderground Coffee’s cafe in Capitol Hill. The cafe, like most fun and eclectic coffee shops in Seattle, has that ‘je ne se quoi’ if you will. If it weren’t for the mushroom decor you likely would have no idea what this coffee was actually made of, and that’s probably a good thing if you’re hesitant to switch up your morning coffee.
Tri-City Herald
Seattle mother, daughter announced as State of the Union guests. Here are others attending
The White House released the list of invited guests who will sit in the First Lady’s Box during Tuesday evening’s State of the Union Address. Two of them, a mother and daughter, are from Washington. According to the White House, the more than 20 individuals invited “personify issues...
KING-5
These Valentine gift ideas will make your loved one swoon!
SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is comping up and if you're out of gift ideas, we have a few that may inspire you!. Beauty blogger Kathy Copcutt gave Amity some ideas, whether you're looking for a bit of beauty or a comfy hug!. Bearaby Hugget Balls and Weighted Blankets. House...
KING-5
Downtown Seattle hair studio still reeling from car crashing into business
Harper's Hair Studio is still open for business, although it may not look it. Clients are fundraising to help the salon recover.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
MyNorthwest.com
Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’
King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as an employment requirement — and Brandi Kruse could barely contain her excitement when the news broke on KIRO Newsradio. “I can’t believe this. I never thought I’d see the...
KING-5
This Seattle woman is shaping what's next for the fashion, beauty, and home decor industries
SEATTLE — The future of fashion is just a swipe away, thanks to Seattle's Kimberly Carney. "I wanted to connect brands and consumers in a meaningful way," said Carney, founder and CEO of FashWire, an online shopping app the whole industry is watching. Consumers don’t just shop with the...
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant news: 21-cent doughnuts, free pizza slices — and a review of Fire and the Feast
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Top Pot Doughnuts will be celebrating its “official” anniversary by offering 21-cent Old Fashioned doughnuts in all of its cafes — including the one at Edmonds’ Salish Crossing. They plan to be stocked up, but if you want to pick up a large amount they have requested that you call to pre-order so they have enough for everyone. Only 21 cents for one of their tasty donuts. Top Pot is located at 150 Sunset Ave. S. and the number to call is 425-582-2579. They are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
