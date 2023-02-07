Read full article on original website
Related
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
KING-5
Beer and tamales at Bellingham's newest brewery
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Frelard Tamales is a beloved Seattle institution that's been selling hand-made tamales since 2015 at various pop ups and from its walkup window near Green Lake. Bellingham is about to get a taste of those tamales and a brand new brewery from Frelard's owners, husbands Dennis...
Highest-paying science jobs in Bellingham
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Bellingham, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hundreds of homes, five schools in Whatcom without power. Here’s why
PSE expected that power would be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Skagit County, WA
Located northwest of Washington, Skagit County is known to encompass the state’s most scenic places. Skagit Indians were the first tribe that lived on the territory, which gave the county its name. Many American and European explorers in the early 1790s were attracted to the county’s river along with...
Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
What to know about Bellingham’s Bed Bath and Beyond store closure
The national chain announced 236 nationwide closures, and five in Washington.
whatcom-news.com
Fire draws large firefighter response to Blaine Middle School
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Blaine Middle School on H Street in Blaine about 5:33pm due to a report of a fire alarm. Initial witness reports from the scene were that a fire was visible inside the building. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire (NWFR) Chief...
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale refinery’s large glowing flare raises concerns
FERNDALE, Wash. — The Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery at 3901 Unick Road was producing a noticeably large flare visible for several miles away this evening, Monday, February 6th. Readers from Anacortes to Lynden reported seeing a large bright flickering red glow against the cloud cover in the western sky.
Fire at Whatcom County middle school disrupts food service
Smoke, fire and water damage was confined to a part of the building that has a separate ventilation system.
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
tourcounsel.com
Cascade Mall | Shopping mall in Burlington, Washington
Cascade Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Burlington, Washington, United States. Opened in November 1989, the mall's anchor stores are AMC Theatres and TJ Maxx. There are 4 vacant anchor stores that were once 2 Macy's stores, Sears, and JCPenney. Macerich owned the property before selling it to Merlone Geier Partners in January 2017.
Which Bellingham grocery stores had the most affordable prices this month? We checked
We checked the prices for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
Ambulance shortage hits Sedro-Woolley Fire Department
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — An ambulance shortage is hitting fire crews in Skagit County. New aid cars are more than a year overdue, the wear and tear are taking a toll, and it could not come at a worse time for one local department. Sedro-Woolley firefighters spend a lot of...
New pizza restaurant and wellness store open, local meal subscription comes to Whatcom
Subscriber exclusive: Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a farm reopening, a new pizza shop and a new health store.
Whatcom County led the state in fatal fires in 2022. Here’s why
Statewide, about 80 people died in fires last year, according to data compiled by the state fire marshal, which is part of the Washington State Patrol.
The ‘I hate cowboys’ multi-platinum country singer is coming to Whatcom County
The Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden announced him as its first performer for the Grandstand Entertainment series in August.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Bus versus pole crash knocks out power in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — An occupied Whatcom Transportation Authority (WTA) bus crashed into a power pole in the 6000 block of Vista Drive in Ferndale about 10am on Thursday, February 9th. Power to area neighborhoods was knocked out and wires could be seen down across the road. Vista Drive was...
arlnow.com
Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review
Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
Comments / 0