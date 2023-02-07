Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Rose Calls Anthony Davis Petty And Jealous For Sitting During LeBron James' Big Shot
Jalen Rose is not a fan of Anthony Davis' decision.
Stephen A. Smith Warns The Lakers Against Trading Russell Westbrook
Stephen A. says Lakers should keep Russell Westbrook past the trade deadline.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Wichita Eagle
Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target
Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
Lakers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in High-Scoring Forward Ahead Of Trade Deadline
How much interest, per se?
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
silverscreenandroll.com
JJ Redick says he’s heard Russell Westbrook to Jazz trade is ‘close to being done’
Shortly after this story came out, multiple reports emerged that the Lakers are in deep talks on a three-team trade with the Timberwolves and Jazz that would send out Russell Westbrook and bring in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley. Original story — featuring JJ apparently being right!...
The Owners And Coach Who Didn't Want To Trade Their Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA fan creates the all 'stick it to the Lakers' 1st team featuring NBA owners and coach.
NBA Trade Grades: Lakers offload Russell Westbrook, land D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt
The Lakers able to trade Russell Westbrook and offload him in a deal that will land them D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more. Grading the trade. Russell Westbrook has been traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers. And not only have they finally been able to offload the polarizing former NBA MVP, but they were able to get quite a terrific haul in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq had an absolutely touching moment putting any apparent beef to rest
If there was any beef between NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — real, perceived, anywhere in between — it’s gone now. After LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in a career, the center got on TNT to speak with the Inside the NBA crew and had a specific message for O’Neal: Abdul-Jabbar mentioned that Shaq felt that the legend was “ashamed of you or ignoring you,” and that wasn’t the case.
Wichita Eagle
Bones Hyland Reacts to LA Clippers Trade
The LA Clippers have acquired Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets for two second round picks. It was a buy-low move for the Clippers, as they bring in a talented young guard who they have been high on since the 2021 draft. After the trade became official, Hyland sent out a Tweet sharing his excitement:
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Washington Wizards
The Hornets and Wizards are scheduled to tip off inside Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Raptors Acquire Jakob Poeltl For Khem Birch & 2024 1st
Jakob Poeltl won't have to travel far. View the original article to see embedded media. Just hours after the Toronto Raptors knocked off the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the two teams have reportedly worked out a deal to send Poeltl back to Toronto for Khem Birch and a protected 2024 first-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
LeBron James calls himself ‘the best basketball player’ of all-time
With LeBron James on the cusp of breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record, the Lakers star made a bold proclamation about the GOAT conversation. Barring something catastrophic or unlikely, LeBron James will be the NBA’s all-time leading scorer by the end of the week. With the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Thunder on Tuesday and Bucks on Thursday, both in LA, and James just 36 points shy of the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it’s a formality that he’ll etch his name atop the record books again.
Plaschke: Lakers' trades will mean nothing if LeBron James is watching from the bench
The Lakers made some promising moves before the NBA trade deadline, but make no mistake — they need LeBron James to stay healthy to remain competitive.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Rumors: Mavs Have ‘Looked For Ways’ to Trade JaVale McGee
Ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have already been busy and look to continue making moves. On Sunday, the Mavs acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris, which sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-rounders to the Brooklyn Nets. Following...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: LA Pitcher Takes His Annual Spot on MLB’s Top 100 Right Now List
As Benjamin Franklin once said, "In this world, nothing is certain except death, taxes, and Clayton Kershaw being one of the best players in baseball." The Dodgers lefty proved the founding father correct once again, making MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now list for the 13th straight year. The last...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Rookie Ryan Pepiot Still isn’t Sure What His Role Will Be in 2023
As the Dodgers prep to head to Camelback Ranch for spring training, they do so with a perceived lack of depth in the starting rotation. Walker Buehler is likely out for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August. Gone are veterans Andrew Heaney and Tyler Anderson who signed with other teams. And the only starter signed was right-hander Noah Syndergaard who is several years removed from being a dominant force in the league.
