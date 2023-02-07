Coffee enhancements and alternatives are everywhere these days: From the milk you put into your lattes, syrups in your sugary drinks, or the base for your caffeine boost, there’s no telling what could possibly come next — until now. Mushroom coffee. Before you jump in with, “I’m not a mushroom person,” or “don’t like the taste of mushrooms,” let me start off by saying that’s what I said before heading to Wunderground Coffee’s cafe in Capitol Hill. The cafe, like most fun and eclectic coffee shops in Seattle, has that ‘je ne se quoi’ if you will. If it weren’t for the mushroom decor you likely would have no idea what this coffee was actually made of, and that’s probably a good thing if you’re hesitant to switch up your morning coffee.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO