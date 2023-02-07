Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
The biggest keys of all: How the Chiefs can beat the Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII
The NFL postseason has come down to this: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams went 14-3 in the regular season and emerged as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. And Sunday night’s game features two of the NFL’s top offenses — the Chiefs ranked No. 1, the Eagles No. 3 — and scoring offenses (Chiefs No. 1 at 29.2 points per game, Eagles No. 3 at 28.1.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Injury Update: Good News and Bad News for WRs
The Kansas City Chiefs have provided their first official injury report since arriving in Arizona in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, and it's mostly good news for the Chiefs, with one noteworthy exception. In Wednesday evening's injury report, six players with injury designations were listed as full participants in Wednesday's...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Making Bad Moves to Protect Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are being a little dramatic about Kenny Pickett as they approach year two of their (hopefully) next franchise quarterback. Pickett didn't showcase he's a star in year one. Did he look good at times? Yes. Very good at times? Yes. But overall, his rookie campaign was much as many expected, good signs for the future but plenty of improvement left before he's a good quarterback in the NFL.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member
There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President...
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Sending 4 Representatives to NFL Scouting Combine
NFL Draft season is only heating up, and a handful of Bruins have booked their time in the spotlight. UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, running back Zach Charbonnet, wide receiver Jake Bobo and offensive lineman Jon Gaines II all earned invitations to the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, meanwhile, were notably absent from the list of 319 players who made the cut.
Wichita Eagle
Jalen Hurts Praises Eagles Fans as They Begin Pouring into Super Bowl LVII City
PHOENIX – The Super Bowl LVII city is filling up fast, as fans began pouring in from Philadelphia and other NFL sites all day on Thursday. There are fans representing the Bears, 49ers, Steelers, and Seahawks, based on the different jerseys that were spotted in the lobby of the media hotel.
Wichita Eagle
Mac Jones In Belichick ‘Doghouse’ Over Patriots ‘Tips’?
We know all about the "dysfunction'' that existed on the 2022 New England Patriots in the form of conflicts between coaches and players, especially on offense. Or, at least we thought we knew it all. Now comes a new and unfortunate wrinkle: Did Mac Jones get himself in hot water...
Wichita Eagle
On a through-line from Satchel Paige to Patrick Mahomes and a Super Bowl breakthrough
As a transcendent force bending, if not extending, the very boundaries of the way pro football is played, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems to be playing the right position in the right sport — for the right team, for that matter. But Mahomes was startlingly under-recruited coming...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Coach Mike LaFleur ‘Excited’ to Work With QB Matthew Stafford
When the Los Angeles Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford it signaled that they wanted to win, and win now. That was just what they did in Stafford's first season, too, as he led one of the NFL's best offenses to a Super Bowl victory. One year later, though, and Stafford and the Rams offense were a shell of themselves.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks RB Ken Walker Runner-Up to Jets’ Garrett Wilson for Offensive Rookie of Year
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III entered Thursday's NFL Honors as one of three finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. But in a tight race, New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson took home the award. Walker III was joined San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes on Chasing Tom Brady: ‘Ask Me When I’m Like 38’
Patrick Mahomes is often compared to Tom Brady in terms of quarterback dominance. Where the Chiefs quarterback lacks in comparison to the now retired NFL quarterback, for one, is the amount of Super Bowl titles. Brady retired with seven Super Bowl rings and 10 overall appearances. At age 27, Mahomes has one Super Bowl win and at least three appearances, and he could potentially win his second ring on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Super Bowl TE has Type 1 diabetes. Here are the kids he’s inspired
Noah Gray pulled out his cell phone, raising it to eye level before too many around him could see. It was the only option Gray could think of. This was his Intro to Political Science class, and the Duke University freshman could not distinguish the words a few feet in front of him.
Wichita Eagle
Next-Team Odds for Rodgers Continue to Tighten
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Another day, another shift in the next-team odds for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. DraftKings Sportsbook made one adjustment overnight, with the Packers’ odds shortening considerably from +600 on Tuesday to +250 on Thursday to +175 on Friday morning. The Raiders remain the...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders’ DE Crosby on Becoming Leader with Carr’s Exit
Longtime Las Vegas Raiders franchise quarterback Derek Carr’s time in the Silver and Black is coming to an end after nine years. He may no longer be teammates with some of the players in the Raiders locker room very soon, but the relationships he formed with them will last a lifetime.
Wichita Eagle
Texas vs. Michigan Played Key Role In Big 12 Exit
Texas and Oklahoma's path to the SEC has been cleared for 2024. The reasoning? It might have to due with the significance of one game. According to ESPN, one of the key factors for the Longhorns and Sooners leaving the Big 12 early was a game flip of a non-conference matchup between Michigan and Texas. The Longhorns will visit Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines in 2024, while Michigan will make the trip to Austin in 2027.
Wichita Eagle
What Bears Offensive Line Rankings Say for Future
The great assumption and even rumors about this coming NFL player acquisition season focus Bears attention on two areas in particular. One is the defensive line, which is rather obvious considering how poor they were at stopping the run and rushing the passer in 2022. The other is offensive line....
Wichita Eagle
Here’s Why Dre’Mont Jones’ Future With Broncos is Cloudy
Dre’Mont Jones has been stellar for the Denver Broncos, playing on the defensive interior through his first four seasons. Jones is set to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year officially starts on March 15. While he is a quality piece for a Broncos defense lacking...
Comments / 0