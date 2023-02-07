ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers’ Jacob Trouba delivers helmet-launching hit, dominates ensuing fight

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Jacob Trouba was at it again – delivering huge hits and winning fights.

The Rangers captain laid a massive, helmet-launching hit on the Flames’ Nazem Kadri during the second period of New York’s 5-4 overtime win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night . With the Calgary center on the ice near the Rangers’ net, his teammate Dillon Dube attempted to make Trouba pay for the hit, sparking a fight.

It didn’t prove to be the best decision for Dube. After an early – and short – stalemate, Trouba tossed four or five punches and wrestled Dube to the ground with the score knotted at two.

The 28-year-old Trouba has become of the NHL’s more notorious hitters on the ice. The one he delivered to the Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira last season led to the forward being stretchered off the ice before landing in the hospital. Trouba reached out via text after the hit – which some believed as borderline dirty — happened and the two put it behind them during training camp this season.

Trouba also clobbered Blackhawks center Andreas Athanasiou in December during a 5-2 loss.

