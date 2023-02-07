ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Police investigating pair of shootings that occurred within two hour timeframe in Long Beach

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qn6Yy_0keiPQiy00

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within two hours in Long Beach on Sunday.

The shootings both occurred near Long Beach Polytechnic High School, police said.

According to a report from Long Beach Police Department, the first shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area after learning that a man had suffered a gunshot wound.

"Upon officers' arrival, the victim was uncooperative with the investigation and gave officers very limited information regarding the incident and suspect description," the LBPD report said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on a non-life-threatening wound to the lower body.

Just about two hours later, at 11:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to Pasadena Avenue and Hill Street after receiving a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim got into a verbal altercation with another male suspect who is known to the victim," LBPD said. "During the altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and fired an unknown number of times at the victim, striking him three times in the lower body."

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment on the wounds, also considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Police fatally shoot robbery suspect after chase, crash in Orange County

Police officers in Orange County shot and killed a suspected robber after a pursuit ended with a fiery crash in La Habra early Friday morning. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San Bernardino, officials said. Officers tried […]
LA HABRA, CA
CBS LA

Boyle Heights Gold Line shooter carjacks SUV, crashes: LAPD

A suspect who shot a man on a Metro Gold Line platform in Boyle Heights carjacked an SUV and crashed a half-mile away before he was arrested Thursday night, police said.A man was standing on the platform at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when someone with a gun approached him and fired at about 10 p.m. Thursday.The victim was struck in the leg or foot and ran onto a train. He was later hospitalized in stable condition. Other people on the platform at the time were not injured.Witnesses said the suspect ran away.Los Angeles police believe the same suspect then carjacked a woman nearby in a white Lexus SUV and sped away. The suspect lost control of the vehicle, crashed through a fence at a construction site about a half-mile away on Boyle Ave., and landed in a trench about 60 feet from the intersection and 40 feet deep.The suspect got out of the SUV and tossed the gun, police said. Officers took him into custody at the scene.Gold Line service was running on schedule Friday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified

A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

A 54-year-old Huntington Beach resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including possession of methamphetamine, on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalia Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling around 49669 Gorman Post Road at approximately 7...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif.- Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

South Gate vehicle theft scheme suspects arrested; police seek more victims

Two South Gate alleged serial carjackers who used Facebook to lure mostly Spanish speaking victims to meet, then stealing their cars, have been arrested. A month-long investigation led to the Jan. 26 arrests of Arnulfo Lira and Jose Parga of Bell Gardens. Through Facebook, the two would often lead their victims to business parking lots, meeting mostly in front of either Walmart or Petco to commit their crimes. They offered quick cash jobs, transporting merchandise, to people with newer cars or they would persuade victims to get a rental. Authorities said if victims refused, the suspects would threaten them with a gun, sometimes kidnap them, and steal their vehicles.Of the 15 Known victims, police say none of the vehicles have been recovered. Police said since the pair's Jan. 26 arrest, there haven't been any more of this type of car jackings, but the investigation is not over.It is believed there are more victims out there. Police are looking for witnesses and anyone with any information about the suspects and the crimes.
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

Fashion District standoff: Suspect barricaded, SWAT on scene

A suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a location when Los Angeles police officers attempted to execute a search warrant early Thursday morning in downtown Los Angeles.A SWAT team assisted officers in serving the warrant at a location on the 700 block of 14th Street at San Pedro Street in the Fashion District around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.A suspect at the scene refused to surrender, according to the LAPD, and he barricaded himself inside.At 6:45 a.m., at least six individuals were detained, but SWAT remained at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arson suspect arrested in Menifee for allegedly starting fire at Target

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly started a fire at a Target store located in Menifee, causing millions of dollars worth of damage to the business in January. According to a report from Cal Fire/Riverside Fire Department, the initial fire broke out on Jan. 22 at around 7:30 a.m. Crews responded to the scene of the Target, located in the 30000 block of Haun Road. The massive fire caused an estimated $11.3 million in damages. After the blaze was contained and investigators were able to survey the scene, they determined that it had indeed been caused by arson. During the course of a two-week investigation, Cal Fire peace officers were able to successfully identify a suspect allegedly connected to the incident. On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at the suspect's residence, locating evidence that linked the suspect, now identified as Abel Arizmendi, to the arson. He has been charged with: aggravated arson, arson to a structure, arson to property, arson by use of an incendiary device, arson during a state of emergency, robbery by force or fear,repossession of a stolen vehicle,fraudulent use of a credit card,possession of stolen property,.As they continue to investigate the incident, authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (951) 943-4970.
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

Man found shot to death in Los Angeles County

Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The male victim has not been identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies received reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Del Amo Boulevard in Compton around 8:22 a.m. The vehicle was taken from […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Panorama City fatal pursuit crash suspect has extensive criminal record

Court records revealed that a man accused of killing two people while trying to lose police during a pursuit in Panorama City has an extensive criminal past.The pursuit began in the Westlake area just before 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when Los Angeles police officers spotted a stolen Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and engaged in a four-minute chase. The suspect driver "began to take evasive measures to get away from the officers," LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton said in a news conference that night. The truck crashed into a Honda Civic in the 13700 block of Lanark Street near Woodman Avenue in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy