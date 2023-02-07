Police investigating pair of shootings that occurred within two hour timeframe in Long Beach

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred within two hours in Long Beach on Sunday.

The shootings both occurred near Long Beach Polytechnic High School, police said.

According to a report from Long Beach Police Department, the first shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area after learning that a man had suffered a gunshot wound.

"Upon officers' arrival, the victim was uncooperative with the investigation and gave officers very limited information regarding the incident and suspect description," the LBPD report said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on a non-life-threatening wound to the lower body.

Just about two hours later, at 11:29 p.m., officers were dispatched to Pasadena Avenue and Hill Street after receiving a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim got into a verbal altercation with another male suspect who is known to the victim," LBPD said. "During the altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and fired an unknown number of times at the victim, striking him three times in the lower body."

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment on the wounds, also considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspect.