Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans Patrick Mahomes has the support of his parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin, as he heads into Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gets his athletic talent from his dad Pat, who was an MLB pitcher in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The former athlete has been by his son's side throughout his career, as has his ex-wife Randi, who never doubted that her son would...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Bronze in Arizona: 'Best Little Guy'
Brittany Mahomes recently arrived in Arizona with daughter Sterling, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl this Sunday Brittany Mahomes is soaking up time with her little ones before the big Super Bowl weekend! The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, recently arrived in Glendale, Arizona, with her two kids, daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, where they will cheer on dad Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On Wednesday, Brittany...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment
NFL Network announced that former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and analyst Michael Irvin would no longer be a part of... The post Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations, ESPN Asked to Comment appeared first on Outsider.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos
Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a fun trip to Arizona with daughter Sterling as they prepare to see Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl this Sunday Sterling Skye is traveling in style! The daughter of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A plus more snacks, as captured by her Kansas City Current co-owner mom on Instagram Tuesday. Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they're...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes explains how he was basically lied to during his draft process
One of the most fun celebrations of Patrick Mahomes’ career came against the Chicago Bears when the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them in a 26-3 win in 2019. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who will be playing for a second ring on Sunday, pulled off a finger count to ten after scoring a touchdown in that game. Why?
Tom Brady and Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen ‘Talked’ Through 2nd Retirement Before His Announcement: She’s Been His ‘Rock’
She’s still rooting for him! Tom Brady turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms,” the insider says, noting that the former spouses “talked this through before […]
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of All Three Kids at Golf Outing After Sharing Retirement News
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan Tom Brady is reflecting on special bonding moments with his kids after announcing his retirement news. After sharing on Wednesday morning that he would be retiring from the NFL after 23 seasons, Brady posted several photos on his Instagram Story featuring his three kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, whom he shares with ex Gisele Bündchen, plus son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex...
