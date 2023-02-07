ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Commission takes first steps in reaction to Tyre Nichols case

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Shelby County commissioners unanimously approved a pair of resolutions Monday, Feb. 6, as the body’s first formal moves toward police reform in the wake of the January death of Tyre Nichols.

The first of the two nonbinding resolutions calls for the police video of Tyre Nichols’ beating by Memphis police to be used in the training of Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy recruits and in-service training of deputies and for data collection and training on police use of force.

The second supports increased data collection and transparency on the use of force by law enforcement to change the way police officers are trained and held accountable.

The votes come the day before the Memphis City Council discusses a set of six ordinances on police reform on the city side.

Some citizens at Monday’s commission meeting were critical of the resolutions for being nonbinding on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“Statements are cute,” said activist Amber Sherman. “But actions are better.”

Several commissioners said they are willing to put the resolutions in ordinance form and try to require the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to take the actions in the resolutions.

“My intention with this was to try to find evidence-based research, case studies, white papers —anything I could find of ways we can reduce the use of force, reduce the kind of outcomes that we saw with Tyre Nichols and do anything we can to prevent that from happening again,” said commissioner Mick Wright, who sponsored the resolution on data collection.

“This is not meant to be the only thing we do,” he said. “It was just meant to be what is it I can do at this given moment to make some kind of difference. I fully expect more things to come.”

Commissioner Henri Brooks recalled sponsoring and passing state laws in the 1990s as a member of the state House against police profiling and the use of choke holds by law enforcement.

“Those are already on the books,” she said. “The problem that we have here is the lack of enforcement. We’ve got to figure out how we are going to increase enforcement of all of the laws we have on the books now.”

The commission also added several items to its list of legislation it will be pushing for in the Tennessee Legislature.

The added items include banning chokeholds by police and a national registry of officers fired for excessive use of force.

In other action Monday, the commission approved a contract of up to $50,000 for the firm Griffin-Strong of Atlanta to come up with a program for awarding more county government business to minority and locally owned businesses.

The contract would act on conclusions in a “disparity study” Griffin-Strong completed last year.

By federal law, the disparity study documenting racial disparities in specific business sectors and the availability of minority-owned firms in those sectors is the first step in drafting legally defensible plans that set percentages for awarding contracts to minority and women-owned business enterprises, also known as MWBEs.

The commission also set a schedule for taking applications from attorneys who want to serve as legal counsel to the commission.

The deadline for applications is March 3. The commission will interview applicants in March 8 committee sessions and make the choice at the March 20 commission meeting.

The attorney hired will advise the commission on some matters but will not represent the commission in court or give legal advice to commissioners.

Those remain duties of the county attorney’s office.

The legal counsel’s position is similar to the independent attorney the Memphis City Council has had for several decades.

The commission also approved an external audit of the Shelby County Land Bank with the administration coming back to the commission for approval of the contract with an auditing firm once there is a price quote.

Mac Atac
3d ago

We already have laws against murder and assault, what else is needed? Keep pushing feel good, do nothing nonsense on law enforcement and soon you won't have any officers. 😉 Makes no difference to me as I'm moving to East Tennessee.

