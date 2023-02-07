Police: 1 officer killed, another injured in shooting in Pennsylvania

Along with yesterday’s fire, there were just a handful of calls for Indiana County first responders on Thursday. Those calls included a vehicle crash at 10:09 AM on Route 119 in Burrell Township at the intersection of Blaire Road. Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Black Lick fire officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that two vehicles were involved, but one vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle that remained was only hit with debris from the crash. That vehicle was later moved to Blaire Road.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO