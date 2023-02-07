Police: 1 officer killed, another injured in shooting in Pennsylvania

Read full article on original website
Police identify Pittsburgh man as suspect in deadly Johnstown shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Johnstown have filed charges against a Pittsburgh man suspected in a deadly shooting last night.WJAC-TV is reporting that police have identified the man as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell.Police are still searching for Cogdell and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports
A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
Man linked to multiple violent crimes across Pittsburgh
A 23-year-old West Mifflin man is facing charges in connection to several violent crimes reported across Pittsburgh.
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
15-year-old fatally shot in Allentown identified
Tuesday night, a teen was fatally wounded in Allentown. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as 15-year-old Tre’Sean Jackson on Wednesday afternoon.
Second teenager arrested as a suspect in deadly Downtown Pittsburgh shooting
Police have arrested a second teenager they believe was involved in a deadly shooting that happened last month on Liberty Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Man cited after crash into Butler Eat’n Park
A man is facing charges after driving into a restaurant in Butler County last month.
DA withdraws intent to seek death penalty in killing of off-duty police officer
The district attorney’s office has withdrawn their intent to seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing an off-duty police officer in 2019.
Allegheny County may charge Pittsburgh officers in Jim Rogers case if feds don't, DA Zappala says
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says federal authorities are still looking into the circumstances of the death of Jim Rogers. Rogers was the homeless man who died after being repeatedly tasered by Pittsburgh police during his arrest. Officers were responding to a call about an alleged theft of a bicycle.
Man charged with homicide in slaying of McKeesport police officer
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, […]
Car crashes through tavern wall in Wilkins Township
A car crashed through the wall of a tavern in Wilkins Township on Thursday.
SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, GAS LEAK
Along with yesterday’s fire, there were just a handful of calls for Indiana County first responders on Thursday. Those calls included a vehicle crash at 10:09 AM on Route 119 in Burrell Township at the intersection of Blaire Road. Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Black Lick fire officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that two vehicles were involved, but one vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle that remained was only hit with debris from the crash. That vehicle was later moved to Blaire Road.
Man accused of killing McKeesport police officer released from hospital, taken to jail
The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another has been released from the hospital.
Man killed in Fayette County shooting
A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
‘Genuinely a good officer’: Friends remember fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski
While blue lights typically signify an emergency, the lights in McKeesport flash for the loss of Officer Sean Sluganski who was killed on Monday in the line of duty.
Woman injured after being struck by a vehicle in Squirrel Hill
At least one person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski
Funeral arrangements for fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski have been announced.
Washington County Courthouse evacuated after suspicious packages sent to judges
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Five Washington County judges and one county employee received suspicious packages, the FBI said Thursday. County officials discuss the investigation: Watch video of the news conference above. Two other packages were addressed to a former county employee, the FBI said. The discovery of the packages brought...
Police Attempting to Identify Man Accused of Stealing ‘Hey Dude’ Shoes in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual accused of stealing shoes from a store in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, February 9, troopers responded to the Shoe Sensation located at...
