ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Police: 1 officer killed, another injured in shooting in Pennsylvania

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
y100fm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Man found shot, killed in western Pa.: reports

A man was shot and killed in the Northview Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Thursday, according to reports from TribLive and WTAE. Police said first responders were called to the 300 block of Penfort Street at 7:47 p.m. The victim had been shot in the head and chest and pronounced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with homicide in slaying of McKeesport police officer

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — A man is facing homicide and other charges in the shooting and killing of one police officer, and the wounding of a second officer after they responded to a domestic disturbance call in western Pennsylvania. Johnathan Jermia Morris — 31, of McKeesport — is charged in Allegheny County with criminal homicide, […]
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT officers surround home in South Side Slopes overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, SWAT officers swarmed a home in South Side Slopes. Pittsburgh Police confirmed to KDKA that a woman, who stated she was assaulted inside the home during a domestic incident, wouldn't allow police inside. SWAT was called to the home along McCord Street to verify she was not being held inside the home against her will. She finally came out of the home a short time later. No charges have been filed as of this morning. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST RESPONDERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, GAS LEAK

Along with yesterday’s fire, there were just a handful of calls for Indiana County first responders on Thursday. Those calls included a vehicle crash at 10:09 AM on Route 119 in Burrell Township at the intersection of Blaire Road. Black Lick and Blairsville firefighters were dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. Black Lick fire officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that two vehicles were involved, but one vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle that remained was only hit with debris from the crash. That vehicle was later moved to Blaire Road.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Man killed in Fayette County shooting

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near Point Marion in southern Fayette County, the coroner and Fayette County 911 said. Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said a deputy coroner and the state police were at the scene of the shooting in Springhill Township. The man was reported shot at...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy