Oakley, CA

Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households

By Sophia Villalba
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department .

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the area, officers located the vehicle with three people inside and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

The rear passenger was determined to be on probation for theft-related offenses. After he was asked to step out of the vehicle, officers located "poorly hidden" mail documents lying on the floorboard of the rear passenger compartment, police said.

Officers detained all three passengers and searched the vehicle. The mail in the car was found to be from 34 separate households in Oakley and Antioch, police said.

The suspects were arrested and identified as Franklin Huffman, 37, from Antioch, Jordan Hanson, 26, from Pittsburg and Thomas Costa, 31, from Antioch. The United States Postal Service was notified of the incident and will be assisting the Oakley Police Department with the investigation.

KRON4 News

Brentwood police search for 3 at-large robbery suspects

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are searching for three suspects linked to an armed robbery that happened last week, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened on Jan. 30 around 5:52 p.m. at an unnamed business on the 6900 block of Lone Tree Way. Video (above) shows one of the […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly woman's Palo Alto home burglarized overnight

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The home of an elderly Palo Alto woman was burglarized Wednesday overnight, the city’s police department said. The burglar took a cell phone, tablet computer and purse, according to police. Police were called to the home on the 2600 block of Cowper Street Thursday morning. The victim, a woman in […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

$12K of alcohol stolen from Vacaville store; 3 suspects arrested

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after 123 bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Vacaville store on Monday, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The value of the booze was measured at more than $12,500. Vacaville officers were called to BevMo!, located at 1621 East Monte Vista Avenue, just after 2:00 a.m. […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Burglary Suspects Attempt Carjackings while Pursued by Police

ANTIOCH — Two alleged burglars attempted carjackings while fleeing from pursuing police. With help from a Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Antioch PD apprehended two men and recovered stolen property. The incident started as a burglary in-progress on Durness Court—reported by a concerned neighbor. Officers responded February...
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Pounds of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl seized in Roseville home

(KTXL) — A investigation into a “problem” Roseville house resulted in the seizure of illegal firearms and several pounds of drugs, according to the Roseville Police Department. Between December 2022 and January 2023 the Placer Special Investigations Unit were monitoring a home on Alnwick Drive in western Roseville. Investigators learned that a resident, a convicted […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thieves Steal Mail From Dozens of Households in the East Bay

A Contra Costa County police department is urging all its residents to make sure their mailboxes are secure. The warning comes after Oakley police arrested a group of thieves who they believe stole mail from dozens of households in two cities. It all began with a 911 call Tuesday morning...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong responds to confidential report

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A confidential report obtained by KRON4 details findings that are focused on officer misconduct investigations and how Oakland’s police chief LeRonne Armstrong handled them. KRON4 learned some of the findings were “unfounded and not sustained.” Armstrong is currently on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. KRON4 discussed the findings in […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian killed in Alameda crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed after he was struck by a car in Alameda Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Alameda Police Department. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marcuse Street and Mecartney Road. The victim was walking in the roadway when he was […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspects arrested after more than $12K worth of alcohol stolen in Vacaville smash and grab

VACAVILLE – A group of suspects who hit a Vacaville BevMo! store and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol have been arrested. Vacaville police say the burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. Officers responded to the scene within minutes of getting a door break alarm. They then found that someone had shattered the front door and made off with a lot of merchandise. Checking surveillance cameras around the city, police say they noticed car getting onto Interstate 80 without its headlights on around the time of the burglary. Suspiciously, the car's lights went back on once it...
VACAVILLE, CA
ABC10

2 arrested in connection with Vacaville apartment complex shooting

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant in relation to an earlier shooting in Vacaville, according to police. Abrahan Angulo Torres, 22 from Napa, and Elissia Vega, 23 from Vacaville, were arrested after a high-risk search warrant was served in the 1200 block of Trower Avenue in Napa, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

