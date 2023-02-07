Three arrested for stealing mail from 34 households

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Three men who are accused of stealing mail from 34 households in Oakley and Antioch were arrested early Monday morning, according to the Oakley Police Department .

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., an Oakley resident reported a suspicious black vehicle driving slowly through the 5000 block of Kelsey Lane. After responding to the area, officers located the vehicle with three people inside and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

The rear passenger was determined to be on probation for theft-related offenses. After he was asked to step out of the vehicle, officers located "poorly hidden" mail documents lying on the floorboard of the rear passenger compartment, police said.

Officers detained all three passengers and searched the vehicle. The mail in the car was found to be from 34 separate households in Oakley and Antioch, police said.

The suspects were arrested and identified as Franklin Huffman, 37, from Antioch, Jordan Hanson, 26, from Pittsburg and Thomas Costa, 31, from Antioch. The United States Postal Service was notified of the incident and will be assisting the Oakley Police Department with the investigation.

