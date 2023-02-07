Read full article on original website
Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”
Two children recovering after January Magnolia Avenue crash
The two children who were injured in what police say was a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue are taking major steps in their recovery.
THP: Pedestrian fatally hit Monday afternoon in Oliver Springs
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said an 81-year-old pedestrian was dead Monday after he was fatally hit on Knoxville Highway. They said Wade Nance was walking across the westbound lane of Knoxville Highway at around 12 p.m. after he "finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway." They said he was then fatally hit by a car.
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
Loudon Co. man loses barn to fire at center of arson investigation
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Since the 1980s Ricky Miles owned land in Loudon County and now owns 42 acres of land which he uses for cattle, fishing, and open space for his family. In 2015, Miles bought a barn across from his Hotchkiss Valley Rd. home, and intended on...
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape
Two bears were seen opening a car door and taking cleaning supplies in the video.
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year.
Knoxville man convicted of killing Powell woman in 2021 shooting
A Knoxville man was found guilty of killing a woman in February 2021. Paul Foutner was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Man arrested after 2-day pursuit following crash in Campbell County
A man is in custody after a two-day pursuit following a crash on the interstate in Campbell County on Friday morning.
1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
Police investigating after body found near Rutledge Pike in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Around midday on Monday, officers responded to Rutledge Pike at the Interstate 40 East ramp. There, officers found the body of a man lying in a ditch beside the road. A report from KPD […]
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
Blount County, Blount Memorial Hospital trapped in legal battle over property
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A legal battle over a potential property sale has ensnared Blount County and the only hospital within its lines. In 1946, the Blount County Commission created Blount Memorial Hospital, Inc., a non-profit to run Blount Memorial Hospital. In 1996, BMH, Inc. bought some property in Alcoa to set up its Springbrook Clinic. In 2022, the non-profit tried to sell the property for $22 million, the lawsuit said.
Man charged in burning second Madisonville building
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
CPD asks for help in locating stolen trailer
The Clinton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen trailer. A Loadrunner single axle trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from behind Legends Event Photo in Clinton after having last been seen the previous evening (Monday, February 6th). CPD shared photos of the stolen trailer,...
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
TBI investigating possible arson after 2 Lenoir City barn fires
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Arson Investigators Unit and the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two barn fires that happened on Feb. 1. Now, the investigators are asking for public information. The announcement came Wednesday, saying that two barns on Hotchkiss Valley Road...
Tellico Plains man indicted on statutory rape charges involving a minor
TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tellico Plains man has been indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday after claims of him having sexual relations with a minor, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Aaron Ray Chase McKelvey, 21, was charged with two counts of statutory rape. TBI...
3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that three students were arrested for two separate school threats. Sheriff Tom Spangler said two eight-grade students were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making threats against Halls Middle School Tuesday night. Then in...
