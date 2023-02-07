Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis police chief reassigns SCORPION Unit officers to other specialized units
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said on Thursday he supports Police Chief CJ Davis’ decision to reassign SCORPION Unit officers after she said Tuesday at Memphis City Council that at least 30 officers have been reassigned to other specialized units. “They’re moving into other organized crime...
actionnews5.com
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New documents show the involvement of former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop. Hemphill was fired for his personal conduct during the night of Nichols’ death. Unlike the five other officers who were fired, Hemphill has not been charged criminally.
actionnews5.com
Decertification process begins for former MPD officers connected to Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five former Memphis police officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ death could soon be without their state certification, preventing them from being able to police in the state of Tennessee. The former officers Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean were...
actionnews5.com
Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board requests $1.5 million for more members
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A civilian board designed to monitor, investigate, and review police conduct in Memphis has never been fully equipped with that authority. The chairman of the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board or CLERB is speaking out after sounding the alarm to city leaders Tuesday. CLERB has been...
More claims against the SCORPION Unit could impact the City of Memphis, MPD, and past investigations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Tyre Nichols’ death, more people have come forward describing encounters with Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit. That unit has now been disbanded, but what do those claims and new lawsuits mean for the former officers charged and the City of Memphis?. Just Tuesday,...
Tyre Nichols death: What 5 officers were doing that night, according to records
The Memphis Police Department has sought approval from a state board to decertify five former officers who were fired and criminally charged for their role in the death of Tyre Nichols. A sixth officer was fired later, and city officials say seven more are under investigation. WREG has been digging through these records from the […]
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
actionnews5.com
7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council met on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation. Memphis City Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, says seven additional officers violated policy in the Tyre Nichols investigation.
actionnews5.com
Mom chases students with knife, fights son at school, says MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased students with a knife, says Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a fight at Booker T. Washington High school on Thursday in South Memphis. A school officer told MPD that Tameka Triplett,...
$5M lawsuit claims man was beaten by Memphis police unit 3 days before Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One month after the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, another man is coming forward with a claim that he was beaten by officers with the same special unit, near the same area, three days earlier. Monterrious Harris is seeking $5 million in damages in a lawsuit […]
actionnews5.com
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
actionnews5.com
City Council moving forward with Memphis police reform ordinances
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a month after Tyre Nichols’ death, the Memphis City Council passed multiple ordinances on the first round of voting on police reform. “On January 7, Tyre was beaten to death, and today is February 7 and we are still talking about it,” said one speaker.
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MPD: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend after argument
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend during an argument this week. Shantel Collins, 24, was charged with voluntary manslaughter after a shooting that killed her boyfriend, according to the affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting...
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
