Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board requests $1.5 million for more members

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A civilian board designed to monitor, investigate, and review police conduct in Memphis has never been fully equipped with that authority. The chairman of the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board or CLERB is speaking out after sounding the alarm to city leaders Tuesday. CLERB has been...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council met on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation. Memphis City Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, says seven additional officers violated policy in the Tyre Nichols investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mom chases students with knife, fights son at school, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased students with a knife, says Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a fight at Booker T. Washington High school on Thursday in South Memphis. A school officer told MPD that Tameka Triplett,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shelby County ADA pleads to DUI; sentenced to just under a year, with all but two days suspended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge, and will serve two days in jail. Monica Timmerman plead guilty to a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, with all but 48 hours of that suspended, according to the court record. She was ordered to serve those 48 hours, but gets credit for 18 hours already served.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Council moving forward with Memphis police reform ordinances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nearly a month after Tyre Nichols’ death, the Memphis City Council passed multiple ordinances on the first round of voting on police reform. “On January 7, Tyre was beaten to death, and today is February 7 and we are still talking about it,” said one speaker.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MPD: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend during an argument this week. Shantel Collins, 24, was charged with voluntary manslaughter after a shooting that killed her boyfriend, according to the affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in Dillard’s purse thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a person who they say is responsible for stealing purses from Dillard’s and selling them on the street. According to reports, on January 13, Appling Farms Station Officers responded to a theft in the 2700 block of N. Germantown Parkway. Officers were told that two women entered the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN

