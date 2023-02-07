There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO