Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
Local agencies receive state disaster relief funding for 2022 storms
Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick announced the first reimbursements of over $350,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program for three counties impacted by severe storms in February and May last year. The counties involved were Harrison, Monroe, and Muskingum. In Harrison County, German Township netted $33,918.90, and...
West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage
Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
WTOV 9
St. Clairsville waterline project progressing well
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — The long awaited I-70 waterline project in St. Clairsville commenced at the beginning of the 2023 and Service Director Jeremy Greenwood said officials are seeing good progress and hope to see the project complete in a couple months. "What we had to do is extend...
West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal
UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
Metro News
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WSAZ
W.Va. delegates debate support for families
Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security. Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Law enforcement and first responder agencies have had a hard time with hiring during...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive
In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
WV governor: Train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio.
Fundraising event planned to help rebuild West Virginia business Dairy Winkle
CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – The Campbells Creek Cares Committee is raising money to help the owners of the Dairy Winkle rebuild their beloved business. The committee says the “Share the Love” event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the FasChek located at 369 Campbells Creek […]
WSAZ
W.Va. House passes family support bill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s near-total ban on abortion, which passed last year, has given rise to another discussion -- support for women, families and the babies born to them. The House of Delegates expressed broad, bipartisan support Thursday with regards to caring for those children, but a...
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to host 3 in-person hiring events February
Three West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hiring events will be held in West Virginia in February this year.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
Farm and Dairy
Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
Winners named in 4th annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License giveaway
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The winners for the fourth annual West Virginia Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway have been announced. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources say more than 21,000 people entered this year’s giveaway. The Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License was awarded to a Mountain State […]
WTRF
New food truck laws coming to West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia delegates Young and Longanacre introduced House Bill 3204 on Feb. 2, also known as the Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act. The purpose of this bill is to create The Mobile Food-Vendor Freedom Act: list licensing requirements that permit the vendor to sell food anywhere in the state; prohibit local authorities from barring a mobile food vendor from selling in that jurisdiction if it holds the mobile food vending license and complies with all other state and local laws.
buffalonynews.net
100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
sciotopost.com
2023-24 Deer Hunting Seasons Changes Proposed to Ohio Wildlife Council
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife proposed 2023-24 white-tailed deer hunting seasons to the Ohio Wildlife Council during its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Deer hunting bag limits were proposed to increase in six counties and decrease in one. The proposed deer hunting seasons are similar to last year.
West Virginia drug supply cut off after 11 charged in drug case
A drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico.
wvpublic.org
Form Energy Project Funding, Bus Drivers, Adoption Tax Credits Approved By House Finance Committee
The House Finance Committee debated a wide variety of bills on Monday that were recommended for passage. House Bill 2882 makes supplemental appropriations to the state Economic Development Fund. The highlight of the bill is subsidizing $105 million to support the Form Energy project, bringing a new age battery plant with 750 jobs to the old Weirton Steel plant site.
West Virginia Senate announces plan to reduce tax burden of residents
CHARLESTON – The WV Senate announced a plan to reduce tax burden of all residents by almost $600 million dollars. The West Virginia Senate made the announcement of its plan on February 8, 2023. The plan aims to reduce the tax burden of West Virginians by approximately $600 million through a combination of different tax […]
Comments / 0