Portland, ME

What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals

(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
Biddeford WinterFest returns

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Seasonal fun continues in the heart of Biddeford as WinterFest makes a return. The record-cold last weekend pushed the events to this weekend. The main attraction of WinterFest is the sledding hill. Organizers say WinterFest weekend kicks off with an adults-only sledding party on the Adams Street...
Midcoast hotels offer discounts to those looking for rare eagle

PORTLAND (WGME) -- As a rare bird continues to turn heads on the Midcoast, hotels in the area are trying to grab attention as well. The Steller's sea eagle, a bird usually found in Russia, re-appeared in the Georgetown area last weekend. Bird watchers from across the country and parts...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
Fire damages Lewiston apartment building

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Sun Journal. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. No injuries were reported, according to the Sun Journal.
Landlords push to remove 5% rent hike cap in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland landlords are pushing for a change in the city's rent control ordinance, one they say would help tenants. Landlords need 1,500 signatures by February 17 to get their measure on the city's June ballot. Portland landlords want to be able to raise rent to market value,...
Local music group owed over $5K in sales from Brown Paper Tickets, I-Team gets answers

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Members of the local music ensemble St Mary Schola share a love of music, and they take every opportunity to share that passion with the public. "We have a group of around 23 or 24 musicians, professional musicians," St Mary Schola President Robert Timberlake said. "We cover music of the medieval, renaissance and Baroque era. Basically up to the time of Joann Sebastian Bach."
