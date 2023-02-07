Read full article on original website
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
WPFO
What's that smell? Mainers reporting odor in Augusta area
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Officials say Mainers have been reporting a strange odor in the Augusta area. Augusta Fire-Rescue says they responded to a few calls Friday morning related to an odor. The odor is reportedly coming from north of the city. The investigation into the source is ongoing but officials...
WPFO
Walmart settles with 2 Maine towns after losing tax appeals
(BDN) -- After contesting the tax bills for a few of its stores in Maine, Walmart has lost two appeals to the state and settled with Ellsworth and Falmouth. The company settled with the two municipalities following a written decision by the state Board of Property Tax Review issued in December siding with the city of Brewer.
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
WPFO
Biddeford WinterFest returns
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Seasonal fun continues in the heart of Biddeford as WinterFest makes a return. The record-cold last weekend pushed the events to this weekend. The main attraction of WinterFest is the sledding hill. Organizers say WinterFest weekend kicks off with an adults-only sledding party on the Adams Street...
WPFO
Midcoast hotels offer discounts to those looking for rare eagle
PORTLAND (WGME) -- As a rare bird continues to turn heads on the Midcoast, hotels in the area are trying to grab attention as well. The Steller's sea eagle, a bird usually found in Russia, re-appeared in the Georgetown area last weekend. Bird watchers from across the country and parts...
Someone Left a Rude Note on This Van in Portland, Maine, but Didn’t Use Paper
I really feel like I have no words for this, but let me give it a try. I have to choose these words carefully here because this is a move that someone who can't control their temper makes and the words I'd like to use to describe this person not only can't be said here but would only stoop to this person's level.
WMTW
Maine woman says heart disease nearly took her life twice, urges others to advocate for their health
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Many people dread their birthday as we get older, but a Maine woman turning 50 in March says she is excited. She was born with a heart condition that nearly took her life twice. Her message to others is to make a choice each day to make the most of your time here.
WPFO
Lewiston superintendent suggests apprenticeship program to fill open teaching positions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston school officials say schools could be forced to close if they don't find a real solution to vacant teaching positions. Some Lewiston school officials say an alternative method to certifying teachers could be the solution to staffing shortages. Lewiston's superintendent came up with the idea. His...
This longtime matchmaker is helping Mainers find love
PORTLAND, Maine — Finding love these days is not easy. People are less likely to strike up a conversation out at a bar or the mall or grocery store, gym, or even while walking their dog. Dating apps are an option for some, but many who've given that a chance haven't been successful.
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
WPFO
Maine teens accused of leading police on 13-mile chase going 100 mph
Two Maine teenagers are accused of stealing a car and leading police on a high-speed chase in the Midcoast. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop a car with no plates driving erratically on Route 27 on Monday around 11:30 a.m. The car sped off,...
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
WPFO
Auburn leaders scramble for new plan after shelter funding falls through
AUBURN (WGME) – Auburn leaders are trying to figure out “Plan B” after they couldn't secure funding for a warming shelter where they had hoped. The goal is to open a place for people experiencing homelessness to get out of the cold during the day. Auburn Director...
WPFO
Fire damages Lewiston apartment building
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Sun Journal. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. No injuries were reported, according to the Sun Journal.
WPFO
Landlords push to remove 5% rent hike cap in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland landlords are pushing for a change in the city's rent control ordinance, one they say would help tenants. Landlords need 1,500 signatures by February 17 to get their measure on the city's June ballot. Portland landlords want to be able to raise rent to market value,...
Maine witness reports shiny 100-foot-long cigar-shaped object
A Maine witness at Westbrook reported watching a shiny, 100-foot-long, cigar-shaped object at 12:30 p.m. on March 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Inside Scoop On Why This Maine Credit Union Shut Down
A few days ago, I noticed I wasn't able to log into my mobile banking. Sometimes this happens for different tech reasons so I waited a bit and tried again, nothing. Then I tried the next day, nothing. I got nervous and called my mom to ask if she could...
WPFO
Local music group owed over $5K in sales from Brown Paper Tickets, I-Team gets answers
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Members of the local music ensemble St Mary Schola share a love of music, and they take every opportunity to share that passion with the public. "We have a group of around 23 or 24 musicians, professional musicians," St Mary Schola President Robert Timberlake said. "We cover music of the medieval, renaissance and Baroque era. Basically up to the time of Joann Sebastian Bach."
