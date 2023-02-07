Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Albany Herald
Reports: Lakers deal Russell Westbrook, land D'Angelo Russell
The Lakers, Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday night. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt also will be headed to the Lakers, while the Jazz also will receive a top-four-protected...
Albany Herald
Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40K for anti-gay remark
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 for using "derogatory and disparaging language" during a live television interview, the NBA announced Friday. Thomas' comments came during TNT's on-court interview alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie following Brooklyn's 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Albany Herald
Injury replacements named for NBA All-Star Game
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors were selected Friday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for next weekend's All-Star Game. They will step in for the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson of the New...
Albany Herald
Flyers look to stay disciplined in clash vs. Predators
Finding the right goaltender to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a Stanley Cup title has been a daunting challenge since they last celebrated in 1975. Carter Hart looks like he could be the answer.
Albany Herald
Super Bowl LVII prop picks: Flea flickers and Gatorade showers
If you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, congratulations on making it this far. One of these teams will win a Super Bowl title for the second time in the past six seasons.
Albany Herald
NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
The NBA trade deadline has officially passed after a dizzying flurry of moves starting with the late-night shocker that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. From there we had complicated three-teamers, a gaggle of second-round picks, reunions, cost-cutting moves, and some teams surprisingly standing pat. Let’s run through some winners and losers.
Albany Herald
Red Wings ride momentum into two-game set vs. Canucks
Filip Zadina gave the Detroit Red Wings an offensive boost on Thursday. The Red Wings will look for more production from Zadina on Saturday afternoon when they open a home-and-home set against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.
Albany Herald
Sabres ride positive vibes into matchup with Flames
Even though they are in different conferences, the parallels between the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres are obvious. As the teams prepare to meet Saturday afternoon at Buffalo, both squads are winless in their past two games and just outside a wild-card playoff spot.
Comments / 0