ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SpaceX launches Spanish communications station

By William Harwood
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PRkQa_0keiNfEN00

SpaceX launched a high-power Spanish communications satellite Monday that will serve government and corporate users in the Americas, Greenland and along Atlantic Ocean air and maritime shipping corridors.

"One of the main target markets for this satellite is mobility, in particular in-flight connectivity and maritime (services)," Ignacio Sanchis, chief commercial officer of satellite owner Hispasat, told Spaceflight Now .

"We will also be providing connectivity services for governments and corporations in the fields of energy, oil and gas, etc., as well as telcos and mobile network operators in extending their cellular networks," Sanchis added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2zYR_0keiNfEN00
A time exposure captures the launch of Hispasat's Amazonas Nexus communications satellite atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, arcing above a full moon as the California rocket builder chalked up its ninth flight so far this year. William Harwood/CBS News

Using a first stage making its sixth flight, the 229-foot-tall Falcon 9 roared to life at 8:32 p.m. EST and quickly shot away from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, arcing over a full moon as it disappeared from view high above the Atlantic Ocean.

Thirty-six minutes later, after dropping off the first stage and carrying out two upper stage engine firings, the rocket released Hispasat's Amazonas Nexus relay station into an elliptical orbit. Along the way, the first stage flew itself to touchdown on an off-shore landing barge.

The Amazonas Nexus satellite's on-board electric thrusters will be used over the next few weeks to circularize the orbit at an altitude of 22,300 miles above the equator. In such geosynchronous orbits, spacecraft take 24 hours to complete one orbit and thus appear to hang stationary in the sky. That, in turn, allows the use of stationary antennas on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b17sz_0keiNfEN00
An artist's concept of the Amazonas Nexus communications satellite in orbit showing its coverage of the Americas, Greenland and large swaths of the Atlantic Ocean. Hispasat

Built by Thales Alenia Space, the 4.5-ton Amazonas Nexus is a "high-throughput satellite," or HTS, featuring a next-generation Digital Transparent Processor, a "technological breakthrough," the company says, that will allow the satellite to be upgraded in orbit for different applications.

"Amazonas Nexus is the most advanced satellite of Hispasat's fleet," Sanchis said. "It's a very powerful HTS satellite, which incorporates (a) leading edge digital processor. So it provides a great deal of flexibility for reconfiguration of the payload."

Once checked out and stationed at 61 degrees west longitude, the satellite will serve all of the Americas, Greenland and air- and sea-corridors, focusing on mobile users and providing connectivity aboard ships, aircraft and in rural areas.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Secretly-Launched Russian Satellite with Unknown Purpose Breaking Up in Orbit, US Says

A mysterious Russian satellite of unknown purpose is breaking up in low-Earth orbit, US officials confirmed this week. Back in 2013 and 2014, Russia launched several satellites into space. One of these was an object that space watchers designated as Cosmos 2499. No one knows exactly what Cosmos 2499 is, but it was launched along with communication satellites. It wasn’t on the launch manifest and was thought to be debris until it started maneuvering in orbit. Speculation at the time proposed that it was possibly a spy satellite, or an experimental anti-satellite weapon.
Gizmodo

Secret Russian Satellite Breaks Apart for Second Time, Spawning Debris Cloud

A mysterious Russian satellite that launched to space in 2014 has experienced its second breakup event. The cause of Kosmos-2499’s demise is unknown, and we may never find out the truth, given the satellite’s veiled and suspicious history. The U.S. Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron confirmed the...
SpaceNews.com

DoD procurement of space tech is evolving, but pace of change is slow

WASHINGTON — Top leaders of the Defense Department and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have called for greater adoption of commercial space technologies and services but it could take years for these directives to trickle down from the top, government and industry officials said Feb. 8. There is a major...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Canada's Hut 8 Mining to Merge With US Bitcoin to Weather Crypto Downturn

(Reuters) -Canada's Hut 8 Mining Corp will merge with rival US Bitcoin Corp to create a crypto mining giant in North America, consolidating after a steep fall in valuations for the crypto sector that saw high-profile collapses in recent months. The companies said the combined entity will have a market...
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
178K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy