Phoenix, AZ

Albany Herald

Injury replacements named for NBA All-Star Game

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors were selected Friday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for next weekend's All-Star Game. They will step in for the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson of the New...
Albany Herald

Reports: Lakers deal Russell Westbrook, land D'Angelo Russell

The Lakers, Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves are finalizing a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to Utah and D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, ESPN and The Athletic reported Wednesday night. Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt also will be headed to the Lakers, while the Jazz also will receive a top-four-protected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Grading the Atlanta Hawks Trade Deadline Moves

Following last night's win over the Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields was all smiles. Clearly exhausted from what he described as three long days, Fields had successfully pulled off his first NBA trade deadline at the helm of the Hawks organization.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40K for anti-gay remark

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 for using "derogatory and disparaging language" during a live television interview, the NBA announced Friday. Thomas' comments came during TNT's on-court interview alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie following Brooklyn's 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
BROOKLYN, NY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Albany Herald

NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

The NBA trade deadline has officially passed after a dizzying flurry of moves starting with the late-night shocker that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. From there we had complicated three-teamers, a gaggle of second-round picks, reunions, cost-cutting moves, and some teams surprisingly standing pat. Let’s run through some winners and losers.
Albany Herald

How Super Bowl LVII Announcers Greg Olsen & Kevin Burkhardt Are Prepping for Game Day

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players (who were unavailable at press time) won’t be the only ones with nerves once the opening kickoff signals the start of the big game at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Fox Sports’ NFL lead analyst Greg Olsen (above left) and play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt (above right) are Super Bowl-announcing rookies.
KANSAS CITY, MO

