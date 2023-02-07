Read full article on original website
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: All you need to know about turning right on red
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “What should drivers know about making a right turn on a red...
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
cbs12.com
Man caught driving missing Lyft driver's vehicle could be extradited to Florida soon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating the death of Gary Levin, 74, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens whose remains were found last week near Okeechobee. Mathew Flores, 35, of Arcadia is behind bars in North Carolina on charges of felony speeding to elude arrest, DUI and a parole violation.
counton2.com
Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to. Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind. In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly...
More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders
As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars. One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg, a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.
USDA inspects Florida animal park after white rhino shot 15 times, killed
State and federal government officials have concluded their inspection on an animal park in Central Florida after a white rhinoceros was shot and killed when it tried to escape.
FHP investigating deadly accident in Bunnell
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Flagler County that took the life of one person Thursday afternoon.
Many Floridians Believe "Too Many" People are Moving to Florida. Some Would Consider Leaving, According to Study
If you are a Floridian who believes that you've noticed increasing traffic on the roads, more people visiting the grocery stores, and more construction around town, it may not be your imagination.
click orlando
‘Operation Wreck-LESS’ initiative takes off Thursday for safer roads
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County law enforcement agencies are starting a monthly initiative to create safer roads for drivers. The Flagler County Sherriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Bunnell Police Department are all part of this new plan to reduce the number of crashes.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts
It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
14-year-old driver involved in fatal Flagler County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Flagler County that took one person’s life Thursday afternoon.
click orlando
New Jersey man dies after 14-year-old crashes car in Bunnell
BUNNELL, Fla. – A 51-year-old New Jersey man died Thursday after a 14-year-old driver lost control of the car and crashed it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the teen was driving a pickup truck west along Clove Avenue around 4:15 p.m. while the man was hanging on the open driver’s door and standing on the truck’s running boards.
Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead
A South Florida Lyft driver who went missing more than a week ago has died, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
Flying cars could improve traffic in South Florida
In South Florida, traffic continues to be a problem for residents and authorities. Despite several investments and improvements in public transportation, it is still far from satisfactory. With the accelerated population growth, everything seems to get even more complicated.
click orlando
HOA president pleads guilty after 3 arrests for planting hidden cameras in Flagler condo
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Homeowners Association president who hid cameras in a Flagler condo last year has pled guilty to his charges, according to new court records. Robert Orr, 59, surrendered to police on Sept. 6, 2022, after a woman staying at the Matanzas Shores community told investigators that she’d found a plugged-in USB camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom, deputies said.
click orlando
61-year-old man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive. [TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes...
fox35orlando.com
'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father of toddler shot during drive-by says child is recovering
'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father says toddler recovering after shooting. A 3-year-old girl is back home from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, recovering from what authorities said was an injury she received during a drive-by shooting at an Orange County apartment complex on Tuesday. The father of the child, Thomas Banks, spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News about the incident.
OnlyInYourState
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight
As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
click orlando
Car consumed by fire in fatal Osceola County rollover crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed late Tuesday in a fiery, single-vehicle crash off of State Road 60 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on westbound SR-60, west of Mae Bass Road, troopers said. According to a crash...
