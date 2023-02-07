ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: All you need to know about turning right on red

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “What should drivers know about making a right turn on a red...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
counton2.com

Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to. Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind. In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

‘Operation Wreck-LESS’ initiative takes off Thursday for safer roads

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County law enforcement agencies are starting a monthly initiative to create safer roads for drivers. The Flagler County Sherriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Bunnell Police Department are all part of this new plan to reduce the number of crashes.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Florida Where Every Order Comes With A Free Bucket Of Peanuts

It isn’t common nowadays to come across a restaurant offering something free – there is always a catch. Well, not at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Florida. This unique roadside restaurant offers a free bucket of peanuts with every visit. However, make sure you don’t throw the peanuts on the floor! While that once was the appeal of this restaurant, keep the shells on your table as you crack n’ snack.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

New Jersey man dies after 14-year-old crashes car in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. – A 51-year-old New Jersey man died Thursday after a 14-year-old driver lost control of the car and crashed it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the teen was driving a pickup truck west along Clove Avenue around 4:15 p.m. while the man was hanging on the open driver’s door and standing on the truck’s running boards.
BUNNELL, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
FLORIDA STATE
USA Diario

Flying cars could improve traffic in South Florida

In South Florida, traffic continues to be a problem for residents and authorities. Despite several investments and improvements in public transportation, it is still far from satisfactory. With the accelerated population growth, everything seems to get even more complicated.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

HOA president pleads guilty after 3 arrests for planting hidden cameras in Flagler condo

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Homeowners Association president who hid cameras in a Flagler condo last year has pled guilty to his charges, according to new court records. Robert Orr, 59, surrendered to police on Sept. 6, 2022, after a woman staying at the Matanzas Shores community told investigators that she’d found a plugged-in USB camera hidden in a flower pot in the master bedroom, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

61-year-old man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive. [TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father of toddler shot during drive-by says child is recovering

'Thank God, my baby girl pulled through': Father says toddler recovering after shooting. A 3-year-old girl is back home from Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, recovering from what authorities said was an injury she received during a drive-by shooting at an Orange County apartment complex on Tuesday. The father of the child, Thomas Banks, spoke exclusively with FOX 35 News about the incident.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

